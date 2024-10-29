Spooky season doesn’t end with Halloween this year, as the new moon rising on Nov. 1 is packed with mysticism. This dark-skied lunation brings some powerful opportunities to look within and find your truth, so be ready to face all that lies beneath the surface. The spiritual meaning of November’s new moon is especially rich with symbolism and magic, as it just so happens to align with the date of some significantly sacred celebrations, too.

The new moon is the first phase of the monthly lunar cycle, so astrologically, it’s believed to be charged with the energy of new beginnings and fresh starts. That’s why they’re a good occasion for manifesting and setting intentions. Additionally, because the moon is enshrouded in shadows during this lunar phase, its darkness is thought to bring forth a more introspective vibe, allowing people to get in touch with their intuition. The November 2024 new moon is rising in the emotional yet mysterious sign of Scorpio, emphasizing the lunar desire to connect with something deep and meaningful.

If you’re ready to dive into the heart of the zodiac’s scorpion cave, this moon is here to usher you deep into it. Understanding the spiritual meaning of the November new moon can help you milk it for all of its potential.

NoSystem images/E+/Getty Images

New Moon In Scorpio’s Spiritual Meaning

The spiritual meaning of November’s lunar reset is extra special, as the annual new moon in Scorpio is sometimes referred to as “Lunar Samhain” — a moniker that references the witchy celebration of Samhain that traditionally begins on Halloween night and goes on through Nov. 1.

The lore behind the Pagan holiday of Samhain is based on the idea that the “veil” between the world of the living and the world of the departed is thinner during this period, making it a powerful time to connect with the spirit realm. This theme isn’t exclusive to witchcraft either. Nov. 1 is the Day of the Dead in Mexican culture, which is a sacred celebration to honor one’s ancestors. In Western Christianity, All Saints Day and All Souls Day fall on Nov. 1 and 2 respectively, too, both of which are days of remembrance for the faithfully departed. So it makes sense that the new moon occurring near this date is thought to be an important time to dive deep into your soul and connect with your spirit.

At the time that the new moon peaks, motivating Mars, mental Mercury, and numinous Neptune will be forming a magic triad in the skies.

Lunar Samhain can occur anytime during Scorpio season, but this year’s special lunation happens to peak on the exact date of these significant and spiritual celebrations, making it even more powerful. So instead of resisting uncomfortable thoughts about the unknown or other taboo topics, use November’s new moon as an opportunity to fully embrace the more shadowy aspects of your psyche and transform any fear into empowerment.

The moon is also being supported by the responsible and sobering planet Saturn, so while you may sense a more serious tone to this lunation, it’ll likely inspire you to approach your current endeavors with more diligence, maturity, and austerity, too.

How To Work With November’s New Moon Energy

The date of November’s new moon is deeply significant, as it enhances its spiritual meaning and heightens intuition and psychic sensibilities. But something that makes this lunation even more mystical is the grand water trine that’s happening alongside it. At the time that the new moon peaks, motivating Mars, mental Mercury, and numinous Neptune will be forming a magic triad in the skies, highlighting the emotional energy of the water signs and creating the perfect cosmic setting for everything from creative projects to witchy spells.

If you’d like to work with the spiritual energy of November’s new moon, focus on staying open to intuitive messages or meaningful ideas that seem to come from your higher self. Dreamwork, meditation, or manifestation rituals are all favored under this lunation, so get out a pen to jot down your slumberous visions or grab some crystals to program with your intentions. Even if you don’t feel like getting into the witchy spirit, it’s a good time to surrender to the great mystery and tap into the invisible and numinous magic around you.