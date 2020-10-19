Halloween looks very different this year. You may be throwing it back to the start of the pandemic with a virtual halloween party. Or if you're seeing in spooking season in a more lowkey way you may have a date with a scary film and a cosy blanket planned. Either way spooky treats are an absolute must and here’s the best halloween offerings to order on Ocado. All of your favourite M&S treats are there to order with a spooky twist. This is Colin Caterpillar as you’ve never seen him before.

When it comes to spending halloween indoors Ocado has got your back. Just because face-to-face parties can't go ahead doesn't mean you have to give up scaring yourself silly altogether. Instead of going to a friends for a frightning feast you can put your costume on and make one at your house, accompanied by friends on Zoom. Here are some of the scary seasonal products you should defs get delivered for the big night.