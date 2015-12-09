Whether or not you are Jewish, it can't be denied that there is plenty that’s special about Hanukkah and all that it represents. These 12 inspirational Hanukkah quotes capture exactly what I'm talking about. If you’re in need of a little light in your life, this is a great place to start. Even if you celebrate Christmas, the idea of hope that is intertwined in Hanukkah celebrations is one that everybody can find valuable.

A brief summary, if you don't really know what Hanukkah is exactly about: Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Revolt. The Holy Temple had previously been desecrated prior to this revolt. During the eight nights of Hanukkah, a candle of the menorah is lit each evening until the entire menorah is lit on the final evening.

Not only is the holiday's lighting of candles beautifully symbolic of so many different things, but Hanukkah also creates a wonderful spirit of unison and love that I wish we saw more of during every other day of the year. Take a read through these lovely quotes, because there is something to be gleaned from each and every one. Happy Hanukkah, friends!

1. "Hanukkah is about the spark of the divine in all of us made in God's image." — Suzanne Fields

2. "On Hanukkah, the first dark night, light yourself a candle bright. I'll you, if you will me invite, to dance within that gentle light." — Nicholas Gordon

3. "Still ours the dance, the feast, the glorious psalm; the mystic lights of emblem, and the word." — Emma Lazarus

4. "The commandment to light the Hanukkah lamp is an exceedingly precious one, and one should be particularly careful to fulfill it. In order to make known the miracle, and to offer additional praise ... to God for the Wonders which He has wrought for us." — Maimonides

5. "Is not Hanukkah a symbol of Israel, and its light a symbol of his immortality?" — Leo Jung

6. "The darkness of the whole world cannot swallow the glowing of a candle." — Robert Altinger

7. "The miracle, of course, was not that the oil for the sacred light — in a little cruse — lasted as long as they say; but that the courage of the Maccabees lasted to this day: let that nourish my flickering spirit." — Charles Reznikoff

8. "A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another. And see how its own light increases, as a candle gives its flame to the other. You are such a light." — Moshe Davis

9. "Blessed is the match consumed in kindling flame. Blessed is the flame that burns in the secret fastness of the heart." — Hannah Senesh

10. "As long as Hanukkah is studied and remembered, Jews will not surrender to the night. The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle." — Irving Greenberg

11. "Just as Hanukkah candles are lighted one by one from a single flame, so the tale of the miracle is passed from one man to another, from one house to another, and to the whole House of Israel throughout the generations." — Judah L. Magnes

12, "We light candles in testament that faith makes miracles possible." — Nachum Braverman