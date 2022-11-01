Truth be told, the Hermit card isn’t exactly the most exciting card to pull during a tarot reading. Unlike the Chariot which indicates forward movement, the lucky Wheel of Fortune, or even the Death card, which signals major transformation, the Hermit is more of an in-between card that comes up right before something big is about to happen. While the meaning of the Hermit card is a period of self-reflection, tarot reader Liz Simmons shares what you can do to make the most out of it so you can move forward with confidence.

In tarot, there are 78 cards that are split into the major and minor arcana. The major arcana deals with bigger events, while the minor arcana deals with everyday occurrences. The Hermit is the ninth card in the major arcana and comes right after Strength and right before the Wheel of Fortune.

“The Hermit’s position in the major arcana is considered a recovery period after Strength exerts its courage, determination, and willpower,” Simmons says. Since it’s associated with the zodiac sign Virgo, which is intellectual and full of wisdom, the Hermit encourages self-reflection and introspection before the turning point ushered in by the Wheel of Fortune.

Whenever the Hermit comes up in a spread, pay attention to how it interacts with the surrounding cards. “Depending on where the lantern in the card is facing, this might refer to what you need to mull over or ponder,” Simmons says. For example, if the lantern in the Hermit is facing a pentacles card, career and finances may be areas you need to put more focus on.

What Does The Hermit Tarot Card Mean?

Typically, the number nine signals that the end of a journey is near. However, it’s not the end just yet. According to Simmons, something needs to be completed before you can fully move on to the next cycle. “The Hermit, which is the number nine, suggests that we should be more contemplative before moving into the next phase of our lives with the Wheel of Fortune, which is the 10th card in the major arcana,” she says.

In traditional tarot card decks like the Rider-Waite, the Hermit is a cloaked figure holding a lantern in one hand to light the way, while holding a staff in the other. His head is also bent down toward the snowy ground. As Simmons says, the Hermit’s cloak usually alludes to someone being very private or isolated. They may be shielding themselves from external forces or factors. The figure’s head being bent suggests a need to focus on the next steps of the journey while the lantern lights the way.

“Although the lantern illuminates part of the path, it does not illuminate the entire path, which indicates that the Hermit needs to move forward even if there isn’t total clarity at this time,” Simmons says. “The Hermit’s staff is similar to the wands suit since it represents the vitality, momentum, and energy to move forward no matter where the journey may lead.”

Given the number nine and the imagery on the card, the Hermit’s meaning has a lot to do with self-reflection and what needs to be done in order to move forward.

What Does The Hermit Card Mean When It’s Upright?

When pulled upright, the Hermit brings along the message for you to take a step back in order to reflect on where you’ve been and where you want to go from here. “Usually, the upright Hermit is your incentive to rely more on yourself at this time for answers, intuition, and guidance,” Simmons says. “It’s not to say that others cannot help, but the Hermit is your reminder that you already have the wisdom you seek within you.”

Use the time you have to “recharge your battery” and cut out any unnecessary “noise” in your life. This could apply to relationships or a job that’s no longer fulfilling. “Depending on what the lantern in the card is facing in your spread, this might be what you need to focus on at this time,” she says

What Does The Hermit Card Reversed Mean?

If you’re pulling cards and you get the Hermit in reverse, there are a couple of things it could mean. The surrounding tarot cards pulled can tell you which areas are being affected by the Hermit the most. For instance, if you get the Hermit reversed along with a couple of sword cards, you may be feeling too isolated from others or your actions may have led to you cutting people out. According to Simmons, you may be feeling a lot more anxious than usual due to the lack of connection. When you pull the Hermit reversed with wands or cups, you may be overexerting yourself and need some rest.

“No matter what, be mindful of how you are withdrawing from your world when the Hermit comes up,” Simmons says. “You may find that you’ll need to work on your mental state so that stress or a desire to help doesn’t limit you when the Hermit is in reverse. When you do withdraw, use the Hermit to lean into a more level-headed state of spiritual reflection.”

The last thing you want to do is go into hermit-mode by overthinking everything. Journaling, taking long walks to clear your mind, practicing meditation, or turning to the tarot for guidance can be great ways to recharge and rebalance yourself.

