The holidays bring so many gifts into our lives each year — from reuniting with loved ones to enjoying our favorite meals. Of course, one tradition that’s become nearly inextricable from the holidays is the gift of bountiful photo ops. After all, when is the last time you and your extended family were all under one roof? Whether your aunt is making you squeeze into the frame with your cousins, or you’re just out being festive with your besties snapping pics in ugly sweaters, you might find that you’ve taken more photos in the final months of the year than in all of 2022 combined.

But, while you feel like Saint Nick as you’re about to grace your followers’ feeds with the gift of your beautiful holiday photo, you might come to the upsetting realization that... everyone is posting holiday photos this time of year. Sure, the more the merrier. But how do you ensure that your twinkly-light-backdropped selfie shines amongst so many similar pics?

Well, one of the best ways to stand out this holiday season is by pairing your Instagram with a clever caption. Maybe you just want something heartwarming for your followers. Or, maybe you want to catch your friends by surprise with a totally dry quip when they’re least suspecting it. Whether you’re trying to catch the attention of your “one that got away” while back in your hometown, or just want to give your besties a chuckle while you’re all separated for the holidays, here are 30 unique Instagram caption ideas.

1. Oh, deer.

2. New Year’s resolutions postponed to next year.

3. “Zuzu’s petals!” – It’s a Wonderful Life

4. "It’s all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list." — Unknown

5. "To many people holidays are not voyages of discovery, but a ritual of reassurance." — Philip Andrew Adams

6. [Whoville Who voice]: Dahoo Dores!

7. “No man is a failure who has friends.” – It’s A Wonderful Life

8. The best is yet to come...

9. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

10. What happens under the mistletoe stays under the mistletoe.

11. "I would quit all of my bad habits for the new year, but nobody likes a quitter." — Unknown

12. A December to remember.

13. happy holidays, say it back

14. Merry elfin’ Christmas.

15. “Merry Chrysler!” — Christine Sydelko

16. Up to s(no)w good.

17. not a creature was stirring... except for us.

18. Page 1 of 365...

19. gift-giving is my love language, FYI

20. (ugly) sweater weather

21. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Buddy the Elf, Elf

22. New year, probably same me.

23. Decking the halls & decking your feeds.

24. “Woohoo! The fires of love.” – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

25. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.” – Kevin McCallister, Home Alone 2

26. "I’m only a morning person on December 25th." — Unknown

27. Drink up, Grinches!

28. Should old Hinge matches be forgotten and never brought to mind...

29. Define “nice.”

30. Alexa, play Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukkah Song”