A few months ago, you and your partner thought it would be cute to play house and social distance together. Now you're sitting on your couch alone — single and social distancing by yourself. Apparently, spending nearly 24/7 stuck at home with someone isn't something everyone can do, and you and your SO realized that a few months back. Going through a breakup is hard enough as it is, but how do you deal with a breakup during quarantine? Short answer: Let your zodiac sign be your guide.

As astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., tells Bustle, some zodiac signs will have an easier time dealing with a breakup during quarantine. For example, Taurus excels at being present in the moment and often needs more downtime than others. "They don't like to be rushed or pushed and find peace in a bit of solitude," Robyn says. "After a breakup, Taureans will want to watch TV alone, cook some great food, and heal their wounds in private." Aquarius and Pisces also prefer to deal with breakups solo, so having all this time to themselves can be very helpful.

If you're going through a breakup during quarantine, here's what an astrologer says you can do to heal, based on your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 — April 19) The best way to heal from a breakup is to refocus your energy on yourself. "Not that they may need much reminding, but now would be a good time for them to be extra indulgent to their own whims and desires," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. Since Mars is your ruling planet, it could be helpful for you to channel that Mars energy by going out for a run or completing a new creative project. If your energy is being directed in a positive way, it won't be long until your self-confident and outgoing nature is back.

2 Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is a Fixed Earth sign, so they tend to feel the pain of a breakup more than others. While they work through breakups on their own, talking to friends and being surrounded by people who love them can help them heal. According to Monahan, it usually takes a while for Taurus to move on. If your friends start pushing you to get on Tinder to find a quarantine fling, just kindly let them know that you appreciate their help, but you'd rather deal with it in your own way. You can get very in your head sometimes, but a weekend spent on the couch watching funny movies and ordering in can be a good distraction.

3 Gemini (May 21 — June 20) As a mutable air sign, Gemini is very flexible and can get over breakups fairly quickly. However, since Gemini rules the nervous system, they tend to get a little anxious when they start to overanalyze. If they're not keeping yourself busy during quarantine, they'll be more prone to overthinking. According to Monahan, if you find yourself rehashing conversations and being too in your head, doing some heart-focused meditations" can be helpful. Since Gemini also rules writing, you could try journaling about your feelings.

4 Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer's ruling planet is the Moon, which represents the past. You're more susceptible to looking back at your ex through a nostalgic lens and being more hung up on them than you should be. Instead, try looking ahead. According to Monahan, "Capricorn, your opposite sign across the cosmos, is a good place to start." Capricorn rules career goals, ambitions, and five-year plans. If you focus your energy on your dreams, it can help you out of your emotional funk.

5 Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leo needs a lot of love, affection, and reassurance after a breakup. According to Monahan, the best place for you to find this is in your social network. "Friends are a great source of solace to them, and it gets them back into their fiery, fun self," she says. "It's far better for them to engage with friends rather than get into romantic flings, which they may be tempted to do just to stroke that ego." So, say yes to virtual happy hours and brunches, or throw a Zoom party for yourself. Hanging out with your favorite people, even virtually, can help you get into a more positive frame of mind.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Virgos are list-makers and tend to be happiest when they're organizing their life. So, what better way for you to get over a relationship than to list out all the reasons why your ex wasn't the right one? According to Monahan, you can even be as critical as you like, which is something you tend to enjoy doing already. "Once you've written everything out, burn the list, light some sage, and work on bringing in new energy," she says. "As Virgo is mutable earth, it's the quickest of all the earth signs to get out of that negative post-breakup mood."

7 Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Venus-ruled Libra is a total romantic and happiest when they're in a relationship. So, going through a breakup during quarantine can be harder for you than most other signs. According to Monahan, the best thing you can do is work on acknowledging exactly why the breakup occurred and own up to your part in it. "Although Libra is represented by the scales, they sometimes prefer to avoid the ugly details underneath, in order to keep things in balance on the surface," she says. For you to truly heal and move on, it's important to be honest with yourself about what really happened in the relationship and why it didn't work out. That way, you know what to avoid in the future.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) As a Fixed Water sign, Scorpio needs to move at their own pace post-breakup. "Due to their intense probing nature, the end of a relationship is an excellent time for them to look at certain blocks or patterns in love that may be holding them back," Monahan says. Since you're ruled by Pluto, which is all about depth and what lies underneath the surface, don't be afraid to dig deep. You may not necessarily like what you find out about yourself, but it will help you in future relationships.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarius is not a sign that tends to wallow or pine post-breakup. Like your fellow fire sign Aries, you prefer to dive headfirst into the next new thing. So, just keep doing you. If you want to start dating again right away, pull up a dating app. If you'd rather pack up all your things and take a road trip by yourself, go for it. "Go with your impulses as this is the nature of mutable fire," Monahan says. With that said, if you notice that you keep having the same relationship patterns over and over again, it may be worthwhile to take a moment to reflect on why. You can even do this during your post-breakup solo trip.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is known for structure and seriousness. According to Monahan, Capricorns tend to get a bit "mopey" post-breakup and don't like being around others. "While it's fine to wallow, they need to make sure they don't get stuck there," she says. "They also need to remember that their network is there for them." Your sign is known for being very tough and self-sufficient, so it's hard for you to show your softer side. Allowing yourself to be more vulnerable with others and asking for help can be therapeutic for you.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) As an Aquarius, you're known for being cool and aloof. While you may act like everything is fine on the outside, you're still a fixed sign. That means there may be a little part of you that's still clinging on to your past relationship, as Fixed signs don't typically let go of people that easily. "Even though Aquarius has mentally gotten over someone, deep down in those frosty little hearts of theirs, there may be some deeper darker emotions that need to be dealt with someday," Monahan says. "Better sooner rather than later." If you want to work through your breakup during quarantine, try to listen to your heart more than your head. Don't analyze your ex and the relationship. Instead, focus more on your emotions. If you're not ready to dig deep, you can always distract yourself by watching a documentary or two.