Between Twitter’s recent rate limit debacle and the launch of a new competing app from Instagram, it really feels like we’re witnessing the series finale of Twitter in real-time. Whether or not that’s actually true remains to be seen, but either way, it’s not a bad idea to start familiarizing yourself with other options just in case. Whether you’re looking for a place to comment on culture or build a community based on your interests, there’s a Twitter alternative perfect for all your needs. From platforms created by former Twitter employees to apps with fresh new takes and nostalgic touches, these alternatives won’t leave you high and dry when all your Twitter mutuals have said goodbye. Here’s how to choose which app to use depending on what you’re looking for.

For Thoughtful Conversations...

Courtesy of Instagram

...Threads might be the social media platform for you. Created by Instagram, the text-based app allows users to share ideas, thoughts, and of course, memes, while also offering tools that encourage positive conversations. Features like hidden words and mentions restrictions are sure to keep your Threads supportive and constructive, so you don’t have to worry about filtering trolls out of your mentions. Keep in mind that Threads does not have a desktop version and can only be used by signing in through your Instagram account via the app.

For An Audio Component...

...check out Discord. The platform allows users to communicate in invite-only groups through talk, text, and video and makes it easy to form a community and build your outreach. Plus, Discord is available in an app and a desktop version, so you can stay connected wherever you go.

For a Blend of All Your Favorite Apps...

...Hive Social has got you covered. Often touted as a mix between Twitter, Instagram, and MySpace, Hive Social combines trending text-based topics via the Discover page (something that Threads doesn’t offer, BTW) with photo-sharing capabilities a la Instagram. Plus, the app even allows users to personalize their profiles with a music feature that’ll make you seriously nostalgic for the OG website that started it all.

For a Place Where Marginalized Groups Can Embrace Community...

...use Spill. The app, which was founded by former Twitter employees Alphonzo Terrell and Devaris Brown, is a Black-owned alternative to the bird app that promises to be a “visual conversation at the speed of culture,” per the Spill website. Though it’s more photo and GIF-centric than other apps on this list, Spill allows users to react and comment on all things culture through text as well, and filters content via the Spillboard so you can stay up-to-date on the latest trending topics. The only downside is that Spill is still in beta and is invite-only as of July 10, which means you’ll have to ask around for an invite code in order to join. In the meantime, you can join the waitlist via the Spill website.

To Get Specific About Your Interests...

...Mastodon might be the move. Mastodon houses thousands of independent servers (some free, some paid) that are organized by certain topics and themes. In that sense, the platform definitely gives off major Reddit vibes more than anything, but it can also serve as a Twitter alternative just as well. To join, visit the Mastodon website or download the app, then choose a server you’d like to join before creating an account.

For a Twitter Alternative That Actually Feels Like Twitter...

...make sure to check out Bluesky. Created by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky replicates the vibes of the Musk-owned site through its Twitter-like interface and similar algorithm, per Tech Crunch. The decentralized app is still in beta and is currently invite-only, but if you want to get on the ground floor of the new platform you can join the waitlist.