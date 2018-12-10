It's that time of year again, and I don't mean the holidays. It's Instagram top nine time, which means you're going to need to know how to find your Instagram top nine of 2020 to relive your best moments of the year — according to your Instagram followers, that is. While in past years you may have painstakingly cobbled together your top nine most-liked posts by hand, you can actually have it done for you in seconds by visiting the Top Nine for Instagram website, now on the CreatorKit platform, which automatically finds your most popular posts of the year and turns them into a shareable collage.

What's more, if you want to keep those 2020 Instagram memories forever, you can have your top nine printed on things like totes, mugs, and phone cases. And even better, getting your top nine only takes a few minutes. Just head to the website, or download the app, type in your IG handle, enter your email, and get your Instagram top nine of 2020 delivered to your inbox in seconds.

The catch is that if you use the website to generate your top photos, you have to have a public Instagram account to get your fly photo collage on your computer. But don't worry — if you don't want to go public, just use the app instead. In fact, using the app on your phone might even be a little easier, since it allows you to simply screenshot your top nine and post it straight to Instagram. While your 'grams might not have over 310 million likes like Beyoncé had in her top nine in 2017, or more than 1 billion like Kylie Jenner, that's not the point.

If creating your own top nine isn't enough to satisfy you, you can top nine anyone who has a public account. After you've gone down your own celebrity rabbit hole, you can top nine all of your besties and order them mugs, phone cases, or totes from Top Nine for Instagram.