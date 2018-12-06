Since the Spotify Wrapped feature first launched in 2017, the arrival of December has become something of a personality judgment day for Spotify users. Perhaps you’ve been on your best behavior these past few months like a kid before Christmas, attempting to de-cringe your listening activity by switching your stream to pop hits — lest you end up on the cheugy list with all the other Hamilton-listeners. But, much like the big man in red arriving later this month, the Spotify algorithm sees you when you’re sleeping (and listening to ambient white noise), knows when your heart breaks, and knows that you’ve already listened to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” for almost 10,000 minutes. If you’re finally ready to face the reality of your listening data, you might be wondering how to find your 2021 Spotify Wrapped.

There’s no telling what exactly the benevolent Spotify Wrapped gods have in store for us this year, but, judging by previous years’ harvests, there’s bound to be plenty of new material. In 2020, the feature introduced a new “Missed Hits” playlists of songs you’d probably like, an “On Record” playlists featuring episodes of your fav artists on podcasts, and a “Best of the Decade for You” playlist compiling songs from the past 10 years tailored your interests.

In recent years, Spotify has typically rolled out yearly Spotify Wrapped summaries of users’ listening habits between November and December — and they typically prompt you to click on your “Top Songs” playlist when it’s available upon opening the app. However, that hasn’t stopped most of us from frantically googling to double-check when our tailor-made year-in-review will arrive.

How to Find Your 2021 Spotify Wrapped

Once it’s available, your Spotify Wrapped playlist containing your top songs of the year will typically be available when you open the app. Otherwise, you can find it on your "Made For You" tab on the home page, which also houses your Daily Mixes, Release Radar, and Discover Weekly.

If you're looking for that aesthetically pleasing panel of analytics that you can share on Instagram (including your top artists, songs, genres, and more), you're going to have to leave the app. All of that data is compiled on a separate website called Spotify Wrapped. Once you log in to the site, it will prompt you to sync it with your Spotify account. After that, brace yourself — some extremely dorky truths are coming.

How To Share Your Spotify Wrapped

Once you sync the account to the web portal, it will tell you all kinds of interesting facts about your listening in 2021 — not just your top artists, songs, and genres, but things as specific as what zodiac sign of artist you tend to listen to the most. (Nothing feels as affirming for Taureans as learning that their fave sentimental crooner Adele is also a Taurus.) It typically has 10 different panels for you to peruse, so you can also take your pick at which slides to share — and which are best left covered up. (See: sharing in 2019 that you were in the top .2% of Phoebe Bridgers listeners, but hiding the fact that your top song was a Frank Sinatra ballad.)

Once you reach the bottom, the tenth panel will reveal the little digestible square that people share on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, full of your main stats. From there, you can just go ahead and click the buttons on the side to directly share your summary panel on the platform of your choosing, or download the image for your future music-listening scrapbooks.

Once you’ve worked up the coverage to wear your heart on your sleeve — aka, posting your Spotify Wrapped on main — brace yourself for the annual cynical naysayers who shame those who post their Spotify Wrapped. They’re probably Apple Music listeners anyways.