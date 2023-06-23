If there are two things people love, it’s pizza and a freshly grilled dinner in the summertime. But what if you could combine the two to create the ultimate summer meal? Yup, gone are the days of needing a pizza oven to make the doughy dish at home, because according to TikTok, we should all be grilling our pizzas.

If you’ve been seeing grilled pizzas all over your FYP, you’re not the only one. The trend has taken over #FoodTok in recent months because, after all, who doesn’t love pizza? And with summer fully in swing, the unique preparation technique is one you’re definitely going to want to try before it’s too late. Though it’s unclear who started the tasty craze, the hashtag #grillpizza has over 4 million views on TikTok and is filled with creators raving about the results. The best part is, the dish is so easy to make, so expect to spend even more summer nights hanging by the grill than usual.

To make your own, you’ll want to follow pretty much the same process you normally would when making a pizza, except this time you’ll be trading in an oven for a grill. You’ll also want to use a pizza stone, which is a portable cooking surface that’s typically used when making wood-fired pizzas. Per @yardfarmer.co, you can start by pre-heating the pizza stone on the grill at 475 degrees and prepping your homemade or store-bought pizza dough with all the fixings and toppings before sliding it onto the stone. From there, you’ll want to let the pizza sit for 10 minutes, and soon you’ll have a bite with “perfectly risen dough with just a hint of char on it and a completely crispy bottom.” Easy peasy.

The creator used leek confit as the base for her pizza and dressed it up with basil, arugula, burrata, and a sprinkle of lemon juice, though she also shared that using tomato sauce will work “just as well.”

If you’re looking for an even more straightforward grilled pizza recipe to follow, @chefdaniellesepsy shared that all you really need is oil-covered dough, tomato sauce, and your favorite toppings, and “you’re ready to eat in minutes!!” My mouth is watering already.

Many TikTokers are also preparing their pizza right on the grill instead of using a pizza stone, and though the end result is a little less aesthetically pleasing (laying pizza dough on a grill is harder than it looks), it’s all part of the experience. User @sophiegreene__ flips the dough when there’s just enough charring on the bottom, then adds a layer of toppings for a pizza filled with crunch and packed with a ton of flavor.

“Instead of baking the pizza dough, we actually grilled it, and holy game-changer — I don’t think we’ll ever go back to doing it the other way,” remarked the creator. Now that’s an endorsement.

Summer is all about grilling, and I can’t think of a better way to kick off the season than with a pizza (or two, or three). To lean into the warm weather vibes even more, you can always pair the bite with a summery Spaghett drink, and don’t forget to enjoy the meal with a side of pasta salad, too.