Each Zodiac Sign’s Favorite Pizza Topping, According To An Astrologer

Your pizza topping can say a lot about you. Are you adventurous with your choices or do you prefer to stick to the classics? Do you opt for something classic or are you more into controversial choices? Everyone’s preferences are different, just like our personalities. If you’ve ever wanted to get inside the head of someone who never misses the chance to order a pineapple pizza, or wondered why some people like no toppings at all, this list breaks down each astrological sign’s go-to pizza topping based on the qualities of their zodiac.

When you’re planning an event, you can’t go wrong with serving pizza. It’s always a crowd pleaser — but picking the toppings can get contentious. There are so many tasty options to choose from, and because everyone has their own preferences, coming to an agreement can be difficult. Thankfully, astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which pizza toppings best represent each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so the next time you’re not sure what to get, you can make your decision based on the sun signs of your guest list. You’re welcome.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Cappi Thompson/Moment/Getty Images Aries is the sign of war, which is why the zodiac needs to fuel up with some protein, specifically pepperoni. Not only does it give them energy, but Aries also like their food “spicy and compact so it can be eaten quickly before the run back into battle,” according to Ms. Charlotte.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Luc TEBOUL/Moment/Getty Images Taureans are notorious for their love of the finer things in life, so it’s only fitting that their go-to topping would be truffles. “Truffles are for only the finest of pizzas; with their rich, earthy, nutty flavor they heighten the dining experience,” explains Ms. Charlotte. “This topping is expensive due to its scarcity and they are grown seasonally under difficult conditions which appeals to the Taurean’s great high-end taste.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Doina Craciun / 500px/500px/Getty Images Because Geminis are seemingly always hanging out with their friends, “it’s important they pick a [topping] that nobody will argue about,” Ms. Charlotte shares. “Tomato sauce base adds both sweetness and richness to the pizza without alienating anybody at the party.” Not to mention, Geminis are always looking for a meal they can eat on the run, and you can never go wrong with a plain pizza.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Rouzes/E+/Getty Images Cheese pizza is the ultimate comfort food, so it’s no wonder why Cancers love it so much. “Cancer is the sign of the home and mother so they prefer a savory topping that is both comforting and rich,” says Ms. Charlotte. The astrologer also points out that extra cheese is a topping that very few family members are going to object to and making sure the fam is getting along is a must for the water sign.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Maxim Krysanov / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Leo is represented by the lion, so the sign’s favorite topping has to be suitable for the top predator of the animal kingdom. Ms. Charlotte believes the only topping that meets this requirement is bacon, saying, “The sweet, salty, and smoky flavor of bacon appeals to [Leos’] carnivorous instincts. It bulks up and adds some color to the humble pizza.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Carlo A/Moment/Getty Images Virgos prefer their toppings to serve a purpose, which is why arugula meets all of their needs. The topping not only “compliments the sweet, rich sauce and heaviness of the meat,” but it’s a light addition as well.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images As a sign driven by luxury, Libras are likely to order a topping that elevates a pizza from “cheap take-out to something more glamorous,” like caramelized onions, per Ms. Charlotte.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Dorin Vladu / 500px/500px/Getty Images As a sign ruled by the fire planet Mars, Scorpios aren’t afraid of a little heat. That’s why chili is the ideal topping for the sign, whether it be oil, sauce, or flakes. “If a pizza is a little too bland or boring you can always trust a Scorpio to add some [spice-induced] pain to make it more interesting,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Thurtell/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are always down for something new, making them rather adventurous foodies. Instead of choosing a conventional topping, the fire sign gravitates towards the option that represents their love of travel and adventure the most: shrimp. “Because seafood pizza is something distantly European, the adding of shrimp/prawns makes this Americanized dish a little more exotic,” says Ms. Charlotte. And that’s exactly what a Sag wants.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Olga Zarytska/Moment/Getty Images Capricorns love a dirty martini, so it’s no wonder their topping of choice is olives. Ms. Charlotte says this is because the “distinct salty and tangy topping adds flavor to the pizza without making it too expensive or excessive,” and as the sign of money, this is a huge selling point for a Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Sergiu Gutium / 500px/500Px Unreleased/Getty Images Pineapple on pizza is a highly contentious subject, but that doesn’t scare Aquarians. In fact, it’s what makes them drawn to the polarizing topping, as they are the sign of “rebellion, revolution, chaos, weirdness, and the unexpected,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Adding pineapple to pizza is considered a sacrilegious act [to some], but Aquarius don’t like tradition, do they?” Someone has to be the provocateur of the group, and it’s usually an Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) milanfoto/E+/Getty Images Because Pisces is represented by fish, it makes sense the water sign’s go-to pizza topping would be anchovies. The sign is also open to “different tastes and flavors,” and the umami mix of sweet, sour, bitter, and salty is right up Pisces’ alley, claims Ms. Charlotte.

Source:

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer