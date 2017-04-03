Sleeping on a bad mattress can really do a number on your body and your mood — since sleep deprivation can turn any good day bad. But if you're the not-so-proud owner of a crappy mattress, don't toss it just yet. Instead, try a few of these tips to make your mattress more comfortable.

When it comes to comfort, having the right padding is everything, but it's also a personal preference. While I like sleeping on a harder surface, many people prefer to sleep on a soft one. If that's the case, an egg crate, feather bed, or mattress pad can make your mattress more supportive.

Using the right kind of pillows, and even the right sheets and comforters, can make a big difference to how well you sleep at night. If you're a side sleeper, opt for a body pillow to wake up less achey and creaky. Or, try a nice down comforter for a little extra padding and some super soft sheets. If your mattress feels too hot at night, look for a cooling pad that releases some of that heat, or shop around for the best cooling sheets.

Whatever issues you're having with your mattress, these ingenious products can turn whatever your sleeping on into a much more comfortable place to get your Zzz's. Here's some advice on how to make an uncomfortable mattress more comfortable.

1. Invest In A Quality Mattress Topper

Your mattress topper is almost as important as your mattress in ensuring you have a good night's sleep. To make a bad mattress comfier, try a memory foam mattress topper like this one. Made with gel memory foam that feels soft, yet firm, this topper will shape to your body eliminating any pain you get from sleeping on a bad mattress. One fan raves, "I bought a cheap firm mattress out of college that my girlfriend didn't like that much when she moved in, but after buying this, everything is all better. It makes my cheap mattress on an Ikea bed frame feel like an actual memory foam mattress for a tiny fraction of the cost."

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, RV Queen, King, California King (in 2-inch and 3-inch options)

2. Try Sleeping With A Body Pillow

Body pillows are an excellent way for side-sleepers to feel more comfortable at night. By placing this body pillow between your legs, you'll relieve pressure from your spine. It eliminates tossing and turning, which can often happen a lot when you're sleeping on a bad mattress. The pillow will make your body align the proper way, giving you a much more comfortable night's sleep. According to one reviewer, "I purchased this to alleviate back and neck pain while sleeping and it has definitely given me a lot more restful sleep without the awful neck pain when I wake up. Shape of pillow moves with you when you change positions while sleeping too. I like that it can be arranged multiple ways for comfort when reading, watching TV in bed, etc."

3. Support Your Neck & Head With A Memory Foam Pillow

Ease tension with a memory foam pillow. They conform to your head and provide just the right amount of support. This pillow is filled with shredded memory foam to cradle your head so you don't feel the need to toss and turn all night. It even comes with a super breathable and soft bamboo pillow case. With more than 9,000 Amazon reviews, this pillow has a glowing, 4.3-star rating, with reviewers who swear it leads to a better night's sleep. One reviewer raves, "I was considering buying a bamboo mattress but decided to try the topper and pillows first. Good decision! I sleep very comfortable and cozy. Price was a great alternative to a mattress."

Available sizes: Queen

4. Sleep On Cooling Mattress Topper If You Get Hot At Night

This specially-designed (and lavender-infused!) egg crate foam mattress topper helps to promote a more restful sleep. The different patterns of foam cradle your body so you can get a good night of sleep, and allow for more airflow so you don't overheat. The foam pad eliminates hard spots that a bad mattress can often have and provides two additional layers of soft comfort to help ease aches and pains in your joints and body. It comes in seven sizes and has more than 17,000 glowing Amazon reviews.

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King (in 2-inch and 3-inch options)

5. Consider A Breathable, Cooling Mattress Protector

If you sleep hot or find airflow lacking when you're falling asleep, a cooling mattress protector like this one is breathable and made with bamboo to keep you from overheating through the night. Even better, it's hypoallergenic and waterproof, to truly protect your investment. You can get it in a range of sizes, including twin XL and California king. One user said, "This product does exactly what it says, it protects the mattress and is super soft. It has helped us decrease the amount of sweating we do at night. Highly recommend this mattress protector."

Available in sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

6. Try A Warm, Heated Blanket

Make your bed a bit cozier with a heated throw blanket. It has three warming settings and a three hour auto-off function in case you drift off to sleep while you're snuggled up in it. These blankets are great if you live in a cold place or even if you just want your bed to feel a bit more comfortable. The blanket is available in several colors so you can find one that matches your decor. One reviewer raves, "Great way to warm up the bed! The heat isn't great in my apartment, so I use this to warm up my bed at night. I never leave it on over night though."

7. Outfit Your Mattress With Soft Sheets

If your mattress is truly uncomfortable, a soft set of sheets, like this best-selling microfiber sheets, can help. Made from brushed microfiber, these sheets are lightweight and soft to the touch. They're also stain and wrinkle-resistant, and hypoallergenic. You can get them in the full range of sizes and 44 different colors to match your space. For an uncomfortable mattress, the right set of sheets can make all the difference. These have won over more than 150,000 Amazon reviewers, with one saying, "As another reviewer put it, it's like sleeping on a cloud. I'm still getting used to the softness. Lately, I've been falling asleep faster and sleeping more soundly. Would definitely purchase again!"

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full (Deep Pockets), Queen, Queen (Deep Pockets), King, King (Deep Pockets), California King, California King (Deep Pockets), Split King

8. Invest In A Great Comforter

I don't know what it is about good comforters, but they can instantly transform a night's sleep for the better. This down alternative comforter is made with hypoallergenic material which blocks our allergens, mold, dust, and mildew. It's super soft and will make sleeping on a bad mattress a bit more enjoyable. The comforter comes in several colors and is available in a full range of sizes.

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

9. Use A Mattress Pad For A Little Bit Of Padding

If you don't need a whole mattress topper to make your bad one more comfortable, a mattress pad is a good alternative. It's thin and fits onto your bed like a top-sheet. The quilted pad is breathable, machine-washable, and can be dried in the dryer. One reviewer says, "This was perfect for the look and feel I was going for. I've been sleeping on a very cheap mattress for about three years now, I'm talking an under $100 mattress and it's just not in my budget right now to purchase a better quality one. I bought this one... You would think I purchased a brand new mattress."

Available in sizes: Queen

10. Support Your Back With A Reading Pillow

If you enjoy reading a book or watching television before bed, but your neck is constantly hurting you from the way you're laying, get a reading pillow. The armrests and foam back give your body more support, so that when you finally do lay down, you aren't in pain. This one is filled with shredded foam and made from a durable material that is both breathable and comfortable.

Available in sizes: Standard, X-Large, X-Large With Neck Support

11. Sleep With A Weighted Blanket

While a weighted blanket might not solve all your mattress problems, it's a good way to improve the quality of your sleep if you frequently toss and turn on a bad mattress. Reviewers say this wildly-popular weighted blanket will help decrease restlessness and anxiety as you drift off to sleep at night. You may have a tough mattress to sleep on, but that doesn't mean it needs to disturb your sleep.