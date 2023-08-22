Don’t Let Summer End Without Making A Spritz Bar

A quick scroll through the TikTok FYP will tell you it’s a girl’s world, and everyone else is just living in it. From “tomato girls” to “strawberry girls” and “teenage girls in their 20s,” this summer has truly been for the girlies, and deservedly so. But the season is quickly coming to a close, and whether or not these trends will live on long after the humidity is gone is still up in the air. To give the summer of girlhood a proper send-off, you can’t go wrong with a toast courtesy of a homemade spritz bar filled with all of your favorite drinks and garnishes. It’s basically the “girl dinner” to end all girl dinners.

As summer comes to a close, you’re going to want to take advantage of the spritz-y weather as much as possible. And while you probably don’t need a reason to sip on the drink all night long, the dog days of summer are the perfect excuse to build a fully stocked spritz bar for your BFFs. TikTok user @marinadyanamichetti inspired the app’s latest craze after highlighting her spritz bar setup at a cocktail party in August. What drew viewers to the idea the most, besides the fact that it’s a super cute idea, was probably the realization that anyone can build a spritz bar in their kitchen. You don’t need to buy a whole new bar cart to host one party — all you need is a sink and you’re basically good to go.

Per @marinadyanamichetti’s video, the first thing you’ll want to do is fill your sink with ice to serve as the ice bucket for your sparkling wine. (The creator offered her attendees Sieur d'Arques Première Bulle Brut, but you can use whichever brand you prefer.)

Next, make sure to provide your guests with all the alcoholic fixings they could need. According to this video from user @talia.dianee, drinks like Pellegrino, Aperol, chardonnay, prosecco, gin, and Poppi, are all a good place to start. “I had supplies to make two different types of spritzes: the Aperol spritz and the Hugo spritz,” explained the TikToker. The more options, the better.

Then, to give each glass a ‘gram-worthy makeover, you’ll want to lay out a perfectly arranged fruit platter filled with sliced grapefruit, lime, lemon, orange, and orange peel garnishes. Finally, don’t forget to include some mint leaves and reusable straws to top it all off.

If you’re looking for even more inspo for your boozy gatherings, @talia.dianee also served tomato burrata salad, chips and dip, grapes, and sliced sourdough bread to pair with the beverages. “I kept the food super simple, because it was a cocktail party, after all,” remarked the creator.