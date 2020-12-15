The Easiest Way To Pull Off Virtual Bingo At Your Next Holiday Party

The holidays are officially underway and you’ve probably already attended a few online parties, but now the time has come for you to throw your very own virtual festivities. By now, you’re a professional at hosting a holiday party on Zoom. Invitations have been sent, food has been made (or ordered), and all that's left is to decide which games and activities will give your guests the fun they know they're in for.

After playing the perfect icebreaker game, you and your guests are ready to move into the classics. Many have been taking the modern route with new gaming platforms like Jackbox and Houseparty, but don’t forget about the original games that many take after today. You know what I’m talking about: scavenger hunts, Never Have I Ever, Charades, and of course, Bingo.

The history of Bingo is said to go back to the 1500's in Italy from a traditional lottery game, Il Giuoco del Lotto d'Italia. As it traveled throughout Europe, the game landed in the U.S. in the 1920’s and has since become the party time favorite that it is today. One great thing about classic party games is that most (if not, all) can be played virtually.

Give your next holiday party a classic look, and read all about how to have a virtual Bingo party for the ages.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Step 1: Set A Theme

Of course your party needs a theme! While holiday is pretty broad, narrow your party theme down by focusing on your favorite (or friends' favorite) things about the holiday. You can have a winter wonderland theme, gingerbread theme, or just do classic holiday colors like red and green. Once you're all set, you can customize your invitations around said theme.

Step 2: Get The Invitiations Ready

As with any holiday party, you're going to want to get the word out to your friends before the big day. Customize your own invitations with online tools like Smilebox and Paperless Post.

Step 3: Create Bingo Card Items

Time to get those Bingo cards ready for the big night. You can make randomized Bingo cards that have the traditional numbers or you can customize your Bingo cards to have specific words that fit the holidays and your party's theme. Once you've created enough random cards (or have your friends create their own cards), send them out to your guests either before or at the beginning of your party.

Step 4: Ready, Set, Play

You're now completely set up to play virtual Bingo with your friends. Grab a festive cocktail, look over some key rules (maybe read them before drinking), and get ready to watch your friends go to virtual war to see who will fill their card the fastest. As the host, you can also join in on the fun by having another friend or a randomized website choose the clues to be called.

Step 5: Choose Prizes (Optional)

Bingo is one of those games where most expect to leave with something, especially if they win. Treat the winner (or, heck, treat all of your friends) to some virtual goodies that will make everyone's evening a little more merry.

You can't go wrong with this nostalgic favorite. Guaranteed a great time for everyone, have fun putting a modern twist on this classic. Eat, drink, be merry, and bingo!