While you might strive to have an effortless vibe on Instagram — captioning your photo dumps “cleaning out my camera roll” as if you just threw a random selection of photos onto the grid in — sometimes even the most casual Instagrammers need to be a bit strategic. And, occasionally, that means planning your posts in advance. Maybe your BFF’s birthday post falls right in the middle of your scheduled social media detox. Or you find it’s much easier to plan out your daily Reels ahead of time Whatever the reason, you might be wondering how to schedule your Instagram posts in advance.

This feature is especially helpful for those who use social media professionally — whether you’re an influencer who relies on consistent posting to grow your audience, or work for a company doing the same. But, you don’t need to be a professional to reap the benefits of the feature. Scheduling your posts can be a great way to plan out your Instagram without having to drop what you’re doing every time you want to add to your grid.

Here’s everything you need to know about scheduling Instagram posts.

How To Schedule Instagram Posts

Currently, there is no in-app method to schedule a post on Instagram. However, Meta’s Business Suite allows you to schedule Instagram posts in advance.

In order to use Meta Business Suite, you’ll need to switch your Instagram profile to a professional Instagram account. If you’re worried about the business titles you often see on professional accounts, such as “Artist” and “Grocery store,” don’t fret. You can also sign up for a professional account and hide your professional title from your profile. Once you’ve set up your professional account, make sure your Facebook profile is linked to your Instagram account.

Now, head to Meta Business Suite and tap “Create Post” in the top right corner of your screen. On the left hand side of your screen, head to the Media section and select whether you’d like to add a photo or video (or both) to your post. Select media from your library, and tap Open. Now, select the Text section on the left hand side of your screen and write a caption.

Be sure that you’ve selected your Instagram profile at the top left of your screen, which will be indicated by an Instagram logo next to your username. Once you’re ready to schedule your post, click the dropdown arrow next to “Publish,” tap “Schedule Post,” and choose the date and time you’d like to post your Instagram. Finally, just tap the blue “Schedule” button and you’re all set.

Now, sit back, relax, and wait for your scheduled likes to roll in right on time. Work smarter, not harder.