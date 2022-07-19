Are you prone to sneaking some social media scrolling into your WFH desktop screen time? White social media sites like Facebook have always been available on web browsers, apps like Instagram have been steadily making the voyage from your phone to your laptop screen. Though it might make many of us more prone to scrolling through TikToks while we’re supposed to be on the WFH grind, having your social apps available on both mobile and web can make it easier to keep up with notifications. There’s now a new social media you can enjoy on multiple platforms: Snapchat just launched Snapchat for web browser that will let you keep up your Snap streak on your laptop.

As of July 18, Snapchat+ subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as Snapchatters across Australia and New Zealand, will all have access to Snapchat on their web browsers. Non-subscribers will gain access soon. The transition to the web will include previous Snapchat mobile features, whether you’re sending Snaps, Chats, or giving your friend a video call, though not features like Maps, CNN reported. Plus, the debut of Snapchat for web will also include new features like a privacy screen.

If you’re looking forward to balancing email notifications with keeping your Snapstreak going with your S/O, or just love the idea of watching Snaps on a bigger screen, here’s everything you need to know about Snapchat for web.

How Does Snapchat For Web Browser Work?

Snapchat for web essentially works the same as Snapchat’s mobile app. Just head to web.snapchat.com, log in with your Snapchat username and password, and you can access all of your chats, contacts, and more. When you’re chatting on Desktop, TechCrunch reported, your Bitmoji will show up with a little laptop to signal that you’re not on your phone. You’ll see all of your chats on the left side of the window, be able to click into specific chats in the middle, and be on calls simultaneously.

You will also now be able to use new features like Lenses for video calls on web. These will function the same as Lens filters for Snaps, but in real-time on video calls. Snapchat for web’s Privacy Screen will also be activated on your browser if you tab away to answer a quick email.

Snapchat

What Is Snapchat’s Privacy Screen?

Laptop and computer screens are not only larger than a mobile interface, but they also can show many active windows at once. If you’re wary of opening a Snap that might be meant for a more private viewing experience on your laptop screen while you’re at a coffeeshop — or if you don’t want your boss to walk by and see you Snapping on the clock — Snapchat for web has a few extra privacy measures in place. With the new Privacy Screen, Snapchat for web automatically makes any Chats or Snaps invisible the second you click to another window on your browser. If you need to quickly hide a photo Snap by clicking away, or don’t want your nosy cubicle neighbor seeing your friend group’s Chats amidst your many open windows, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Privacy Screen will also prevent users from screenshotting Snaps on their computer. If a user attempts to screenshot a Snap, the Privacy Screen will pop up. This is different from mobile, where you can screenshot a Snap — so long as you’re OK with sending a notification about it.

Why Can’t I Use Snapchat For Web?

Initially, Snapchat for web will just roll out to Snapchat+ subscribers. These $3.99 per month subscriptions were introduced in June 2022, and give you access to new features like Snapchat for Web. You can also change your app icon and see who’s rewatched your story, according to the Verge. If you don’t feel the need to subscribe, though, Snapchat for web will roll out more broadly soon, per the company.