The Best Self-Care Strategy For Your Zodiac Sign

At the intersection of astrology and wellness is your ultimate self-care routine. For Veroshk Williams, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and astrologer, and the founder of REST Wellness, these two seemingly distinct fields are one and the same and something she frequently talks about on her popular Instagram page. Together, they’re a combined field that helps others achieve their highest form of self and find the tailored lifestyle that works best for them.

“By knowing your astrological personality … you get all the details on how to be well and keep yourself away from physical, emotional, and spiritual illness,” Williams tells Bustle.

She says that knowing your Big Three (sun, moon, and rising signs) can help a lot, but she recommends finding out your venus and mercury signs, too. Each sign has a ruling element, which Williams says can guide your wellness journey.

Williams’ own interest in the intersection of astrology and wellness came while she was already working as a psychologist and wanted to know more about her needs. “I knew then that as a Pisces if I wanted to be happy, I needed to dedicate time to what made my heart warm and passionate and what I can connect with as a life purpose,” she says. But, as a Leo rising, she also needed to maintain an active lifestyle. This realization led to her founding her own clinic in 2016, where she practices a “whole body approach to mental health and wellness for women” by offering services focusing on health, sleep, mindfulness, fitness, appearance, and nutrition.

Below, Williams outlines everything you need to find your best wellness routine, common mistakes to avoid as you embark on this journey, and some of the best practices for each elemental sign.

How can people incorporate astrology into their everyday wellness routine?

It is important you know your astrological password: Your Sun is what you need to live physically well and your core and childhood needs. Your Rising is what you think you need to be well, your adult needs, and your development path. Your Moon is how you view your life, your aspirations, and illusions. Your Venus is your attachment and affection needs, and it’s also your love language. Your Mercury is your communication style and how you need relationships in your life. Your Mars is the rhythm that you need to live well and how you confront problems.

Once you know your password and the elements in them and your chart, you can incorporate this information in your self-care, wellness, and life psychology. You can even choose your job, housing, and relationship according to your astrology.

What’s a common mistake people make when incorporating astrology into their wellness routine?

Most people just think of their sun sign for wellness, but you need to incorporate and create a wellness routine that truly serves all your needs. Instead of just thinking about it as practices, you need to see your wellness as a lifestyle. If we do this, we are going to be truly well.

What are the best self-care strategies for earth signs? What’s something they should avoid?

Earth signs need to do grounding wellness practices such as sipping a cup of tea, walking, connecting with a pet, or even getting a massage. The key is to maintain a routine where it is easy to incorporate these into your everyday life.

Earth signs need to avoid being rushed, stressed about time, and being on the move all the time. Traveling too much is a big no-no.

What are the best self-care strategies for water signs? What’s something they should avoid?

Water signs need to connect with spiritual practices such as contemplation (that can be just reading, meditation, or achieved by baking), chanting or praying, taking long baths, or submerging in bodies of water. Taking time to process emotions (this is why psychotherapy should be part of their wellness routine) is a key element for water sign wellness.

They should avoid invalidating and hostile environments. As well, they should avoid too many high-intensity activities. Also, water signs are the most affected by lack of sleep.

What are the best self-care strategies for fire signs? What’s something they should avoid?

Fire signs need to exercise and be dynamic in their everyday life. That means that their wellness routine needs to incorporate discovery of new places or practices, getting out of the house to get wellness, and even traveling for wellness.

One thing to avoid is approaching wellness as part of the to-do list. Fire signs need to make it a point to be present in their wellness practices.

What are the best self-care strategies for air signs? What’s something they should avoid?

The best self-care strategies for air signs are arts and crafts, puzzles, listening to music, dancing, and anything that connects them creatively. It’s important that air signs practice mindlessness into their daily life in order to let their overactive mind rest.

Air signs should avoid wellness strategies like meditation and high-intensity activities because they might create stress and add to their overactive mind.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.