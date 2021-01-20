7 Fun Ideas For Your Inauguration Day Zoom Party Tonight

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office as president and vice president. It's a historic inauguration for several reasons. Biden broke the record for more votes than any other president in U.S. history, Harris is breaking records as the first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, and the risks of the coronavirus pandemic mean the inauguration day schedule is a little different than usual. While there won’t be a formal ball, there will be a virtual event you can tune into with your friends. “Celebrating America” will take place at 8:30 p.m. EST and the festivities will include speeches from Biden and Harris, as well as live performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and Jon Bon Jovi.

If you’re celebrating Inauguration Day over Zoom tonight, you’re probably wondering what commemorating on a screen looks like. You can host a patriotic event over the internet the same way you could any other party; with proper planning, engaging games, and a little booze Choosing superlatives, competition in presidential trivia, and playing True American are just some of the fun that is to be had. Check out these tips for your Inauguration Day Zoom party.

Pick The Perfect Zoom Background

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Having a Zoom background that fits the theme of your party is always a good place to start. You can choose a backdrop like the stage at the Capitol where Biden and Harris were sworn in or go old school patriotic with an American flag as your background.

Break The Ice With Conversation Starters

Begin your evening with Parties2Plan's presidential themed icebreakers. These are great for getting your guests into the spirit. Ask the important questions like "Do you believe that you would make a good president?", "What changes would you make to the White House?", and watch as your friends struggle with giving an honest answer.

Play An Inauguration Drinking Game

A fun way to get loose for any party is to get the drinks flowing with a drinking game. You already know how classic drinking games go. Choose relative terms and actions — like whenever someone says "pandemic" or "unprecedented times." Check out this list of inauguration drinking rules for more ideas.

Put Everyone To The Test With Presidential Trivia

Shutterstock

In the 244 years that this country has existed there's a fair amount of trivia to gather. Did you know that president William McKinley was the first to campaign by telephone? Or that James Madison was the shortest president in American history? Play a couple rounds with your friends and amp up the fun by turning it into a drinking game. Whoever has the least points, is the least presidential and therefore must take a drink. Grab some nifty presidential facts here.

Play The Fake News Game

This game will give a refreshing tune to the term "fake news." Played much like True or False, you'll have a list of real news headlines and, well, fake ones. Go through the list with your friends and have them take tally of which headlines they believe are fake and which are true. Whoever has the most correct answers wins. If you need some fake news headline examples, check these out.

Give Out Inauguration Superlatives

People-watching is always fun, especially when they're high profile. Turn it into a game and take votes with your friends on which inauguration moments you loved most. Sharpest outfit? Definitely Michelle Obama. Best musical performance? Lady Gaga won everyone over with her iconic voice and Hunger Games look. If you need more superlative inspo, give these a look.

Play New Girl's True American

The goal of True American, which you may remember from New Girl, is quite simple: get drunk. Of course, you can adjust the game based on how much you want to drink — or play with mocktails.

The game was meant to be all over the place, so you'll use your home as the game board and beers as the "pawns". You begin by cracking open a cold one and chugging it before making your way your living room. Then you'll answer eclectic questions as you avoid "lava" — the floor — and grab beers until your stash is emptied. Playing virtually will only add to the game's chaos, so this is ideal if that's the vibe you're going for. You'll need to use your cell phone for this part of the Zoom party so you can carry your beer and hop around your home. Peep the rules for True American here.