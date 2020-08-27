It's easy to see why Gemini zodiac signs are the some of the biggest heartbreakers of the zodiac — they love to flirt and they're really good at it. With so many people out there in the world to meet, the idea of settling down with just one isn't always appealing to them. When they get to that point in their life when they want something serious, they'll want to steer clear of three incompatible zodiac signs for Gemini.

"When it comes to having a long-term partner, the very use of 'long-term' throws Gemini off," astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. "Geminis are fluttery, live-in-the-moment creatures. While they crave a committed life partner just as much as any other sign, the way they maneuver through that search can be confusing and full of indecision."

People born between May 21 and June 20 are represented by the twins in the zodiac, so there's an underlying desire to look for their "other half." But according to Marquardt, it usually takes multiple failed attempts for them to figure out who that person might be.

"Geminis are chameleons who can fit in with anyone right away, but they get tripped up when they feel stuck or bored in relationships," he says. "They have a sapiosexual type of energy that requires mental stimulation and effective communication. Once their mind starts to wander, their body follows." It's pretty much why Geminis have a reputation for being cheaters.

It takes a specific kind of person to lock down a Gemini. According to Marquardt, the following three incompatible signs for Gemini don't really have what it takes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Gemini and Cancer are neighboring zodiac signs that don't have a ton in common, as Geminis are intellectual Air signs, while Cancers are emotional Water signs. According to Marquardt, Cancer tends to be "super touchy-feely" early on, which are uncharted waters that Gemini doesn't care to wade in. In relationships, Cancers long for a deep emotional connection and will try to get their partner to open up and be vulnerable with them early on. Geminis, on the other hand, hate showing their vulnerable side. Cancer also loves being at home or in spaces that feel comfortable and familiar, while Gemini can get bored and restless staying in one place for five minutes. Chances are, Gemini will leave Cancer brokenhearted at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) On the plus side, the sex between Scorpio and Gemini can be pretty amazing. Scorpios bring their passion and intensity to the bedroom and tend to dabble in things that are seen as "taboo," while Gemini is always down to try new things. However, this is a unique zodiac couple that Marquardt doesn't see work very often. "There's a strange mix of gossip and secrets that come with the Gemini-Scorpio pairing," he says. "Gemini loves to talk, whereas Scorpio struggles to open up." As time goes on, Gemini will only get more frustrated by their Scorpio and less interested in the relationship.