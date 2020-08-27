When a Taurus makes the effort to pull up a dating app, strike up a conversation, and agree to a date, they do it with the intention of finding “The One.” But the types of people Taurus goes for aren’t always as commitment-oriented as they'd like. As a Venus-ruled sign, they often get reeled in by a cute face and status. Because they long to find their one true love, knowing the most incompatible zodiac signs for Taurus can save them some heartache in the future. According to astrologers, there are three signs to watch out for.

For those who have a birthday between April 20 and May 20, marriage, a family, and a white picket fence in the suburbs is likely the dream. As astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle, Taurus tend to look for a partner who's loyal and dependable, as they value stability in a relationship above all else.

Taurus is more traditional and prefers to take their time when it comes to love. And as astrologer Nina Palmer tells Bustle, the worst zodiac matches for Taurus are signs who are quick moving and tend to play by their own rules. Read on to see the least compatible zodiac signs for Taurus, according to Fox and Palmer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) An Air sign like Gemini is too quick on their feet for a slow and steady Earth sign like Taurus. According to Palmer, Gemini finds changeable circumstances attractive while Taurus prefers to allow things to unfold naturally regardless of how long it takes. For instance, Geminis have a tendency to jump from topic to topic during conversations, which can frustrate Taurus to no end. Plus, Gemini's flirtatious nature can trigger the bull's possessive side.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Earth and Fire sign combos are usually challenging as Earth can extinguish Fire. According to Fox, that's typically what you get when Taurus and Sagittarius get together. Sagittarius enjoys getting wild and crazy on weekends, while Taurus would rather chill at home. "Even though there's passion between the sheets, the earthy element of Taurus can dampen the fire between the two and life will be a struggle outside of the bedroom," Fox says. Taurus like being adored and taken care of by their partner, and that's just not how the freedom-loving Sag works in relationships. Neither sign will be able to keep the other happy in the long-term.