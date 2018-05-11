18 Instagram Captions To Post About Your Aunt On Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is on May 14, which means now is a great time to celebrate all the mothers figures in your life. For many of us, our aunts hold a special place in our hearts, and though she may not have birthed you, that doesn't mean she hasn't been a key figure in your life. The same way you’ll probably post about your mom on social media this Sunday, you might also want to share an ode to your aunt on Instagram to acknowledge how much you appreciate her too. Check out these 18 Mother’s captions about aunts that perfectly describe your relationship.

Aunts are the people we can go to when we have questions we're way too embarrassed to ask our moms. They're there when we need to talk to someone who's been through it all already (and won't talk to our parents about it — probably). An aunt has all the insight your mom does, without the same parental concern. They've got your back, and you've got theirs.

Whether or not they have children of their own, it's nice to let your aunt know how much they're presence in your life has meant to you all these years. Since there's not an official day set aside to celebrate aunts, Mother's Day is the next closest thing. It doesn't take away anything from your mom to celebrate her sister, sister-in-law, or childhood BFF you've called Auntie all your life — it just gives you the opportunity to celebrate the amazing women in your life who have helped you become the person you are today. And these days, nothing says “I love you” like a pic on IG, so you might as well include a tribute to your aunt in your Mother’s Day post, too.

1. "An aunt is a safe haven for a child. Someone who will keep your secrets and is always on your side." — Sara Sheridan

2. "Only an aunt can give hugs like a mother, keep secrets like a sister and share love like a friend." — Unknown

3. "Nine out of 10 children get their awesomeness from their aunt." — Unknown

4. "An aunt is someone special to remember with warmth, think of with pride, and cherish with love." — Unknown

5. "Every child needs at least one adult who is irrationally crazy about him or her." — Urie Bronfenbrenner

6. "Aunt: A cherished friend and personal cheerleader who will always see you through rose colored glasses." — Unknown

7. "I not only call you aunt, I call you friend." — Unknown

8. "The best aunts aren't substitute parents, they're co-conspirators." — Daryl Gregory

9. "If you only knew how much those little moments with you mattered to me." — Unknown

10. "An aunt grows more treasured as time goes by." — Unknown

11. "Aunt — a double blessing. You love like a parent and act like a friend." — Unknown

12. "Aunts offer kids an opportunity to try out ideas that don't chime with their parents and they also demonstrate that people can get on, love each other and live together without necessarily being carbon copies." — Sara Sheridan

13. "All nieces are brilliant and beautiful... and obviously take after their aunt." — Unknown

14. "An aunt makes life a little sweeter." — Unknown

15. “An aunt is very special. She’s considerate and kind. She’s thought of others and loved a lot each day throughout the year.” — Unknown

16. “If mom says no, my aunt will say yes.” — Unknown

17. “My mom, my aunt, and my grandma banded together and gave me a village of support when I was growing up.” — Michael Tubbs

18. “My aunt has ears that listen, arms that hug and hold, a love that’s never-ending, and a heart that’s made of gold.” — Unknown

Mother's Day is a day for all the mother figures in your life, so let's celebrate them all, no matter their title.