The iPhone 14’s Camera Makes Taking Photos In The Dark So Easy

Prepare your Instagram captions and photo dump curations, because Apple is releasing their latest iPhone 14 models and the camera quality is going to be better than ever before. On Sept. 7, Apple announced during their annual keynote that they are introducing the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all of which feature new camera technology, so get ready for an upgrade to your DIY photoshoots — and get practicing on your squat pose.

All of the new iPhones will work with iOS 16 and feature a larger display and updated internal designs. Along with the technological advances, the phone will be available in five colors: black, white, light blue, light purple, and red. For those who use their iPhones for legitimate photography or even the casual user that loves snapping a selfie every so often, the updated cameras will make it easier to capture photos in low-light and on the move.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a new main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels as well as the ability to perform better in low-light environments. A new front TrueDepth camera will make selfies more detailed than before and the Ultra Wide back camera captures more of the scene (let’s hear it for the impact of the .5 trend).

While the new phone can take better photos in dark lighting, it also offers an improved flash that’s 10 percent brighter and adds more consistent lighting to photographs taken in the dark. For those looking to make their videos even more high quality, Apple announced “Action mode” which can be switched on in the camera’s main screen and allows for more smooth and stable video capture. Read as: Now’s your chance to finally make that cinematic masterpiece for TikTok. And for group selfies, the updated phones offer autofocus on the front camera to ensure everyone can be the star of the show.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also boast state of the art camera quality, with a new ultra wide camera that can catch even more details in every photo. A telephoto camera also makes it possible to zoom in three times more so you can get close up on your Foodstagrams. These models also have “Action mode” available to take smooth video even if there are shakes, movement, and vibrations. Finally, for true iPhone photographers (or those aspiring to be) Night mode, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, Night mode Portrait photos, and more photographic styles can be used to get the exact look you want in every photo no matter the subject.

To figure out which new iPhone 14 model is right for you and your lifestyle, check out all of their features and prices here.