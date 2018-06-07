25 Best Friend Song Lyrics Perfect For Instagram Captions

We all love our besties and want to celebrate them, even if we don’t remind them as often as we should. Maybe you’re the kind of friend who treats their BFF to a charcuterie picnic in a beautiful park and sets up comfortable chairs to bask in the sunlight together. Perhaps you corral your whole crew to a bottomless brunch, private karaoke room, or the beach for a long weekend. Or maybe you're just scheming to build an Instagram shrine in honor of your forever friend, your perfect pal, the Serena to your Blair, the Nick Miller to your Schmidt, the Sam to your Carly, the Leslie Knope to your Ann Perkins.

All-consuming love, be it romantic or platonic, can be a tricky thing to fit into words — especially when you're trying to wedge those sentiments into the handful of characters that fit in an acceptable Instagram caption. (You could take the full 2,200, but ideally you want to hook 'em with your pithy lede.) Whether it’s for a birthday, National Best Friends Day, or no specific reason at all, here are the best BFF songs lyrics to bring you inspo for captioning your Instagram post dedicated to your bestie.

1 Saweetie, “Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)” “That my best friend, she a real bad b*tch / Got her own money” “B*tch, you look goodt, with a T at the end / I'ma hype her every time, that my motherf*ckin' friend” Because we all wish we could channel Saweetie and Doja Cat in that music video.

2 Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You" “And I will always love you / I will always love you / You / My Darling, you …” For the bestie who loves the [melo]drama and has no fear of feelings.

3 Queen, "You're My Best Friend “Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had / I've been with you such a long time / You're my sunshine and I want you to know / That my feelings are true / I really love you / Oh you're my best friend” For the Abbi to your Ilana (or vice versa).

4 The Beatles, "With a Little Help From My Friends" “I get by with a little help from my friends/ Mm, get high with a little help from my friends / Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends” For those of you who keep 420-friendly company.

5 The Spice Girls, "Wannabe" “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends / Make it last forever, friendship never ends” It’s a PSA to would-be paramours and a friendship salute, all in one.

6 Vitamin C, "Graduation (Friends Forever)" “As we go on / We remember / All the times we / Had together / And as our lives change / Come whatever / We will still be / Friends forever” Here's a timely one for the besties coming off a graduation, who must now face the reality of separation anxiety. Hang in there, buds.

7 Brandy, "Best Friend" “Friends may come and friends may go / But you should know that / I’ve got your back, it’s automatic / So never hesitate to call / ‘Cause I’m you’re sista and always for ya” “I know one thing never changes and / That’s you as my best friend” Really, choose any chunk of this song — all of it gets the point across.

8 DJ Khaled, "No New Friends" “No new friends” Simple. To the point.

9 The White Stripes, "We Are Going to Be Friends" “We don’t notice any time pass / We don’t notice anything / We sit side by side in every class” For the back-to-school besties.

10 Destiny's Child, "Girl" “I’m your girl / you’re my girl / we’re your girls” For an Instagram portrait of you and your bestie.

11 Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" “When the work and play is done / Girls just want to have fun” For the works-hard-plays-hard best friends, naturally.

12 The Rembrandts, "I'll Be There for You" “I'll be there for you / When the rain starts to pour / I'll be there for you / Like I've been there before / I'll be there for you / 'Cause you're there for me too” This one's for the bestie who, despite the demonstrated terrible-ness of every man on Friends and its very sexist storylines, still insists she’s a Phoebe.

13 Bikini Kill, "Rebel Girl" “Love you like a sister, always / Soul sister, blood sister / Come and be my best friend, really / Rebel girl / I really like you, I really want to be your best friend / Be my rebel girl” For the punky bestie who maybe also happens to be your girlfriend or partner.

14 Mariah Carey, "Anytime You Need a Friend" "Anytime you need a friend / I will be here / You'll never be alone again / So don't you fear / Even if you're miles away / I'm by your side" For the bestie who loves MiMi, and maybe lives far away from you.

15 Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes, "I've Had the Time of My Life" "I've had / The time of my life / No I never felt / This way before / Yes I swear / It's the truth / And I owe it all to you" For the bestie who never puts you in the corner.

16 Slayyyter, “BFF (feat. Ayesha Erotica)” “Got our matching Juicy lockets / Keep our celly in our pockets / You're my sexy little BFF” For the one you go out dancing with.

17 Taylor Swift, “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” “I'm only up when you're not down / Don't wanna fly if you're still on the ground / It's like no matter what I do / Well, you drive me crazy half the time / The other half I'm only trying / To let you know that what I feel is true / And I'm only me when I'm with you” “When I'm with anybody else / It's so hard to be myself / And only you can tell” This whole song is basically one giant sappy IG post.

18 TLC, "What About Your Friends" “People say I act a little funny / I wouldn't change not for no money / I'll be a friend as long as you're a friend to me / Yeah, Yeah (What about your friends?)” For your ride or die who deserves bragging rights.

19 Lizzo, “Good As Hell” “Baby how you feelin'? / Feeling good as hell” “I got a bottle of Tequila I been saving for you” For the bestie who could use a reminder of how boss they are.

20 Randy Newman, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” “You got troubles, I've got 'em too / There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you / We stick together and see it through / 'Cause you've got a friend in me” “And as the years go by / Our friendship will never die / You're gonna see it's our destiny / You've got a friend in me” I mean come on, it’s from Toy Story. Basically any lyric from this is a certified best friend song quote.

21 The Carters, “Friends” “My friends, real friends, better than your friends / That's how we keep poppin' out that Benz, yeah / Faux friends, real friends, better than your friends, yeah / Ask them, ask them, they know all my business” Beyoncé and Jay-Z know all about kinship.

22 Charli XCX, “Click (feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash)” “Pull up and we drippin’ in gold / The king of my clique when I roll / Hit Kim ‘cause she cute on my phone / Hit Tommy, he know how to ball” Insert the names of your besties.

23 Francis and the Lights, “Friends (feat. Bon Iver)” “Just put your head on my shoulders / I will straighten it out, for you / Don’t wanna know if you made mistakes / I’m still waiting on your sunshine” For the friend you’ll do anything for.

24 Dionne Warwick, “That’s What Friends Are For” “Keep smiling, keep shining / Knowing you can always count on me, for sure / That's what friends are for / For good times and bad times / I'll be on your side forever more” For your bestie who is a complete and utter ray of sunshine.