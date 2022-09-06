10 Tech Gadgets Under $40 That'll Help You Take Better iPhone Photos

It’s become a running joke of the digital age that just about any average person can become a photographer with their smartphone camera. And, as smartphone models like the iPhone 13 come out — granting us features like professional-level 4K video quality and multiple lenses — many “iPhone photographers” are actually no joke. In fact, you may have even decided to prioritize a new iPhone purchase over a fancy new DSLR camera.

“The iPhone camera is so advanced these days,” travel blogger and photographer Kristi Hemric tells Bustle. “You don’t need an expensive camera to take great pics.” In fact, Hemric recommends for anyone looking to get into photography to start with their phone before leveling up to any professional cameras.

Of course, while you can yield some great results with an iPhone camera, it’s important to know how to use it to your advantage. “Light is your best friend,” advises Hemric. Hemric also says to utilize your smartphone’s composition grid to your advantage. “You want to be able to lead the viewers eye to where you want it to go.”

Once you’ve mastered some photography basics like lighting and framing, and gotten to know your iPhone’s capabilities (FYI: Hemric highly recommends using shooting in RAW format if you have an iPhone 11 Pro Max or later), you can only go up from there.

And, if you’re looking to take your iPhone photography to the next level, there are plenty of products out there to help you do so. From reflectors that will always ensure lighting is your best friend, as Hemric suggests, to tripods that help to perfectly frame a shot, here are some of the best products to help you take better iPhone photos.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Reflector Pack

Using a reflector can quickly level up your candid photo shoot into a studio-quality shoot. These reflectors will redirect natural light (or indoor lighting) to properly highlight your subject.

Pros: Portable, comes in a variety of shades and colors for different aesthetics, comes with a carrying case.

Cons: Though it's portable, chances are you won't have this on you at random moments for an impromptu shoot.

Review: One reviewer describes this as, “useful to anyone shooting film or videos or adverts or magazine spreads.”

Dimensions: 43" /110cm

Colors/Shades: Black, gold, translucent, silver, white.

Mini Tripod

Pros: Portable, flexible legs can help tripod to balance on/attach to variety of surfaces, remote control allows you to take photos without running to catch your self-timer.

Cons: Not as much support as a non-portable tripod.

Review: “It’s very sturdy and the swivel action on the head is fantastic,” writes one user.

Dimensions: 11.54 x 3.43 x 2.24 inches

Lens Kit

Pros: Attaches to any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Expands your phone camera’s shooting abilities without needing to purchase a different camera or install lenses.

Cons: Since it's a clip-on lens, you'll need to adjust the lens until it perfectly aligns with your camera.

Review: “The metal frames are solid and well-machined, and the lenses are very clear glass,” writes on reviewer, “This looks like something I might have purchased for my SLR [camera].”

Dimensions: 3.4 x 2.7 x 2.6 inches

Includes: 0.45x wide angle lens, 15x macro lens, clip-on LED light, travel case, and lanyard, cleaning cloth.

Selfie Stick

Pros: Allows you to capture front-camera photos from a longer distance. Extendable length makes the stick easy to carry. Doubles as tripod. Includes remote shutter to take photos from a distance without needing to tap your camera button on your phone.

Cons: Extended selfie stick might not be as stable as a handheld shot.

Review: One user writes that they even placed the tripod in sand and it “held up very well.”

Dimensions: 8.7 x 2.64 x 1.93 inches

Ring Light

Pros: Quickly upgrades lighting and enhances one’s appearance in photos. Fairly quick and easy to set up compared to studio lighting. Doubles as tripod with a clip to insert your phone.

Cons: Not ideal for on-the-go photos.

Review: “My skin looks amazing with this light. The phone holder is sturdy. Excellent product and price,” writes one reviewer.

Dimensions: 17.5 x 12.9 x 2.5 inches

Options: White, natural, and warm light. Adjustable brightness range.

Remote Shutter

Pros: No need for a self-timer when taking remote photos. Perfect for taking non-selfie photos of yourself or group photos with friends. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung, and Google Pixel — as well as tablets.

Cons: May be visible if you're holding the remote while posing in a photo.

Review: “Finally when we are on vacation, I will be in the pictures as well,” one reviewer jokes.

Dimensions: 4.7 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches

Light Box

If you’re looking to level-up product shoots (or any smaller scale still life shots), this light box can pose as a mini studio for your iPhone photos.

Pros: Includes dimmable LED lights and a variety of backgrounds. Reflection boards in interior of box. Portable with quick assembly.

Cons: Can only be used for small-scale photos.

Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 12 inches

Includes: Light box, six colors of waterproof PVC backdrops, light diffuser, reflection boards.

Lens Protector

Pros: Tempered glass prevents damage to camera lens, ensuring high-quality photos. Prevents fingerprints on lens.

Cons: Some users have reported issues with the product's included screen protector.

Compatible with: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Includes: Lens protector, screen protector.

Lens Cleaner

Pros: Cleans fingerprints and residue from lens to improve photo quality. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.

Cons: Some users report needing to wash cloth before use.

Dimensions: 6.5 x 3.4 x 0.3 inches

Waterproof Case

Nothing expands your horizons in photography quite like being able to take your phone underwater. This waterproof pouch allows you to shoot in water or in the rain without worrying about damaging your phone.

Pros: Waterproof, 100 feet/30 meters IPX8 certified. Floating capabilities decreases risk of losing phone in water. Sensitive touch allows you to use your phone as usual while within the case.

Cons: Some users report that the case does not make their phone float in water.

Review: One reviewer says they brought their phone on an ATV trip in the case, and “the case was easily wipeable and allowed for great pictures and videos while continuously being doused in muddy water.”

Compatibility: Best with any product up to six inches in length.