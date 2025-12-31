Your January Money Horoscope

It’s a new month, a new year, and a new opportunity to manifest more money and make your professional dreams come true. The astrology of January 2026 is ultra-supportive to everyone’s tangible goals, bringing a beautiful combination of productive pragmatism and visionary innovation. The January money horoscope for each zodiac sign promises all sorts of possibilities for success.

It’s Capricorn season, and the year begins with the sun, value-oriented Venus, and bold planet Mars traveling together in this cardinal earth sign. Capricorn’s unshakeable sense of discipline and down-to-earth determination offer an ideal energetic backdrop for working toward your material goals over the first two and a half weeks of the month — and with mental planet Mercury joining the cosmic Capricorn party on Jan. 1, thinking practically and making long-term financial plans will come easily.

The first week of the month also brings the full moon on Jan. 3, opening your heart and encouraging you to invest more feeling and meaning into your current pursuits. Align your material goals with your emotional drive. The Mars cazimi on Jan. 9 — which is when go-getter planet Mars joins forces with the vitality-boosting sun — puts everyone in hardcore motivation mode, allowing you access to your ambitious side with confidence and zeal.

Jan. 18 brings a new moon in Capricorn, and it’s one of the most productive lunations of the season. This is the perfect time to get crystal clear on anything you want to manifest that’s related to career or money. Buckle down on your goals and step up to your responsibilities. The following day, Mars will positively connect with both down-to-business Saturn and unpredictable Uranus, making it clear that the hard work you put in now could pay off with thrilling and unexpectedly profitable results.

The envelope-pushing and forward-thinking vibes of Aquarius season also take over on Jan. 19, bringing out everyone’s inner rebel and sparking a more objective and innovative approach to both cash and career. Communication planet Mercury zooms into this fixed air sign’s territory the following day, then meets the sun for an inspiring Mercury cazimi on Jan. 21. Unconventional ideas reign supreme now, so think outside the box and be willing to try something a little untraditional. Once Mars joins Aquarius two days later, you’ll have all the motivation and courage you need to skirt the status quo and pave your own way. The path to success doesn’t have to conform to anyone else’s rules.

There’s plenty of lucrative energy to work with this month, so read on for your January 2026 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re jumping into the year with a fiery sense of motivation around your career goals, so get ready to hop straight into action. The whole first half of the month is ripe for making professional moves, and the Mars cazimi on Jan. 9 is an ideal time to step up as a leader at work. Own your sense of authority, because ambition is a good thing. The new moon on Jan. 18 can help you build a more solid foundation for your long-term path, so do some practical planning. Aquarius season lights up the last two weeks of the month with loads of networking opportunities, so get out there and make some lucrative new connections. You might very well find yourself in a “right place, right time” kind of moment.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s a new year, and it’s time to start pushing the limits of your comfort zone! The full moon on Jan. 3 makes the first week of the month a powerful time for speaking your mind and focusing on more authentic communication. If you have ideas or concerns at work, don't keep them to yourself! The second week of January could find you exploring new interests and potentially even pursuing a new path. Money follows passion. Your career starts taking center stage mid-month, and all sorts of brilliant ideas will flood your mind around Jan. 21. Use this energy to brainstorm, and be willing to think outside the box. Taking an unconventional approach could help you solve problems at work while also showing your colleagues your range.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Money’s on your mind immediately as the month begins, as the full moon on Jan. 3 lights up your chart’s finance zone. This is a powerful week to work through any emotional baggage or blockages related to money and abundance. How can you feel safe enough to enjoy the fruits of your labor? Focus on paying off debts or securing outside investments for professional projects during the middle of the month — especially around the new moon on Jan. 18. Go-getter Mars will be conspiring with responsible Saturn in your career zone, giving you the motivation you need to pursue your goals and the stamina necessary to stay on track, even if life throws some hurdles your way.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The full moon in your sign on Jan. 3 is highlighting your personal and professional goals alike, opening up all sorts of meaningful opportunities to pursue what matters to you. Pour your heart into the things that matter. Business partnerships could flourish during the weeks following, so this is a powerful period for solidifying contracts or having one-on-one conversations with colleagues or superiors at work. The new moon on Jan. 18 is great for sealing deals, so make your pitch and secure the bag. Illusive and boundary-dissolving Neptune enters your career zone on Jan. 26, kicking off a decade-and-a-half long period of spiritual growth as it relates to your professional path. You may find yourself more guided by intuition in your work, so practice trusting your instincts instead of second-guessing your gut feelings.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ve got no shortage of discipline or motivation as the year begins, so channel this productive energy toward getting on top of your work responsibilities and streamlining your daily routine to be more conducive to getting things done. Create a schedule for yourself that allows for a healthy work-life balance and accommodates your goals. The new moon on Jan. 18 is ideal for building new habits into your day-to-day life, so use this power boost to make good on your New Year’s intentions, especially as they relate to work and money. A potential business partnership or new contract could emerge during the last third of the month, but only if you’re ready to spring into action and think outside the box. Sometimes the most lucrative connections come from being willing to take a risk.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Kick off this year by buckling down on your passion projects, because there’s loads of discipline and energy swirling around your chart’s creativity zone. If you’ve got a hobby you’d like to turn into a side hustle, the first half of January is a fabulous time to transform passion into profit. The full moon on Jan. 3 can spark helpful social connections that can support your goals, while the new moon two weeks later promises an influx of inspiration. Channel this into something lucrative. Aquarius season is a time to look at your daily routine more objectively and consider ways to make your work life more productive. No one has the same brain as you, so instead of following other people’s rules, consider what works for you and experiment with unconventional hacks and habits.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Open your heart to inspiration during the first week of this month, as the full moon on Jan. 3 lights up your career zone, bringing a chance to fully realign your professional path. Are you heading in a direction that feels in tune with your higher self? Make adjustments as needed to ensure you’re finding meaning in your work. You’ll be so much more productive when you’re emotionally invested in the impact you’re making on the world through your career. Some financial gifts from family members or other unexpected windfalls could come your way under the new moon two weeks later, so get your fiscal situation organized. Being prepared for the unexpected — whether the circumstances are negative or positive — is always a good thing.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’re getting serious about communication as this year begins, so expressing your ideas to the world around you has become especially important. The whole first half of the month is a powerful time to spark up productive conversations about your future and finances — whether you’re looking to secure a raise from your boss or pitching a new idea to a potential investor. Share your thoughts plainly and pragmatically, and you’re likely to get a good response, especially during the new moon on Jan. 18. On Jan. 26, illusive planet Neptune hits your chart’s routine and responsibility zone, kicking off a decade-and-a-half-long stretch of transformation in the way you conduct your work. You may find that being less rigid about your schedule allows for more creativity and imagination to flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’re kicking off the year ready to take charge of your finances, and the whole first half of January brings opportunities to make steady strides toward your fiscal goals. If you’re looking for an investor or trying to clear away past debts, the full moon on Jan. 3 is a good time to take care of business and make sure any financial entanglements are under control. You’ll feel much more confident making money moves during the week following this lunation, so balance pragmatism and boldness as you pursue more lucrative paths. The new moon on Jan. 18 brings a fresh start, so it’s one of the best moments of the year for you to focus on manifesting money. Iron out the details of your plans and seek outside opinions during the last third of January.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) It’s your season, Capricorn, so your goals are taking top priority. You’re feeling on top of your game intellectually, and your confidence is shining as the month begins, so it’s a great time to make a good impression on the right people at work. Don’t doubt your leadership skills or your professional value. The full moon on Jan. 3 is a good time to secure helpful allies or finalize contracts, while the new moon in your sign two weeks later is your chance to make a big move. Aquarius season inspires you to examine your financial situation from a new perspective, from Jan. 19 onward. As an earth sign, you typically like to play it safe and stick to what you know works, but the last third of the month could have you embracing more unconventional approaches or exploring non-traditional income streams.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If you’re looking to break some bad work habits for the new year, the full moon on Jan. 3 brings the perfect opportunity to clean up your routine and make more space in your schedule for productivity. Summon the discipline needed to stick to your intentions and stop any self-sabotaging behaviors related to your career. Imposter syndrome is out for 2026! The new moon two weeks later lights up your intuition, so some lucrative new ideas could come to you in a daydream. Allow your imagination to wander, as creative thinking can yield some tangibly profitable results now. Your solar season starts on Jan. 19, and it’ll feel like you just stepped out from the shadows onto center stage. Your confidence is warranted, so move like the qualified leader you are.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The full moon on Jan. 3 immediately gets your creative juices flowing, allowing you to pour more passion into your professional life and solve problems in a more inspired fashion. Your networking skills should be put to good use during the week following, too, so reach out to people who have a shared vision and can help you advance in your career. A warm handoff from the right person can open doors you never knew you’d have access to. The new moon on Jan. 18 infuses collaborative efforts with lasting power, so it’s a great time to initiate a brainstorming session with your colleagues or pour some energy into a group project at work. Working together can get you a lot further now than trying to do everything yourself.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.