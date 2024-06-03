How The June New Moon Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

It’s a brand new month, and the first week of June is being rounded out by a refreshing new moon that’ll give all zodiac signs an opportunity to start something new. The new moon rises on June 6, hitting in the airy and communication-forward sign of Gemini, which puts social and mental matters on the front burner. Everyone will experience this lunation a bit differently, so you’ll want to know how June’s new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

This new moon is hitting right smack in the middle of Gemini season. With the sun and moon joining forces in this mutable air sign’s territory, let this lunation inspire you to embrace the Gemini vibe by connecting with your surroundings, sharing and receiving information, and allowing your curiosity to lead the way. The new moon will be in a tight conjunction with the relationship-oriented planet Venus, making this a fantastic time for collaborating with others. Do something social or spark up conversations that’ll give your brain something interesting to chew on. Gemini is the sign of the twins, so bringing multiple minds and perspectives together right now will yield more exciting and fruitful results than going at something alone.

Keep in mind that not every seed planted now will sprout quickly, as a tough lunar square to ultra-responsible Saturn challenges everyone to have patience and figure out what’s worth working toward. This can be a powerful lunation to embark on new beginnings, but try not to bite off more than you can chew by taking on responsibilities that’ll be hard to complete. Things that start now have the potential to be long-lasting and meaningful but may require some extra effort and seriousness to get the wheels in motion.

Read on for the June new moon horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

You’re making exciting mental and social connections right now, but try to focus on quality over quantity. Your words can have a lasting impact right now, so make sure your heart is behind what you say. And remember: true communication is just as much about listening as it is about sharing your thoughts, so stay open to hearing what the people around you say about things, too. You might learn a thing or two.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you need to buff up your bank account, use this clever and creative new moon energy to brainstorm ways to diversify your income streams. Whether that looks like booking a meeting with your boss to discuss your pay rate, putting together a brand-new budget for yourself, or building a business plan for a new hustle, now’s the time to start making moves. Focus on long-term stability and goals that’ll pay off over time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is the annual new moon in your sign, Gemini, so whatever you put your mind and heart into now can grow into something that serves you for a long time to come. Living in the moment is fun, but challenge yourself to envision what you might want in a more long-term way. What steps can you take today that would make future you more successful, satisfied, and well-equipped? Use this to guide your intentions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A little soul-searching can go a long way right now, so clear your calendar of unnecessary obligations and spend this new moon going deep within your thoughts. Light a candle, journal through your feelings, and do your best to open your mind to any intuitive hints coming your way. You pick up on more energetic information than your conscious mind realizes, and now’s a time to get in touch with it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Teamwork can make the dream work under this new moon, Leo, so use your gregariousness and good vibes to attract collaborators who can help make your goals a reality. Building a solid community or aligned support system doesn’t happen overnight, but if you commit to finding a crew of like-minded people already on your level, you’ll find yourself leveling up collectively over time.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Sweet-talking the right people at work can really pay off in the long run now, Virgo, so turn on your charms and start making some connections. You’ve got big visions and dreams when it comes to your career, and this new moon can be a powerful time to start tapping into the resources around you to propel you toward your professional goals. Be open to accepting support from others — you don’t have to do it all alone.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you’ve been craving some spiritual growth or mental expansion, this new moon could deliver in a big way — but don’t sit around and wait for yourself to magically drop into a life-changing paradigm shift. Reach out to people in your life or within your community who could offer meaningful perspectives and life lessons in the areas you’re interested in. A mentor with real experience can get you so much further than research alone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It’s time to address the elephants in the room, Scorpio, whatever those may be for you. All these unspoken resentments, unkept promises, and unfulfilled desires are weighing you down, and it’s time to open the door to freedom by facing your fears and speaking your truth. Call up the people you need to clear the air with, and allow this to be the first day of a new and more transparent chapter of your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The new moon is hooking up with romantic planet Venus in your chart’s relationship zone, so there’s no better time to look for the spark in a potential new partnership — or kick off a fresh chapter in an existing one. Just don’t forget that relationships require some level of commitment, so dig deep and get clear on what you’re willing to put your heart into and make sacrifices for, as well as what you aren’t.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You can get a lot done under this mentally active new moon, Capricorn, so jump into whatever projects require you to be productive or kick off a refreshed routine that helps you focus. Just don’t get so lost in the flurry of your to-do list that you lose track of the bigger picture. Make sure that some of what you’re prioritizing serves a larger purpose that’ll behoove you as much tomorrow as it does today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Creativity is flowing now, and romance is too — so follow your heart’s desires and loosen your grip on life. You’re usually pretty confident in your vision of the world, but this new moon could inspire you in ways you never would have imagined. A captivating stranger could put you back in touch with your passion, or a burst of artistic energy could prompt the start of an exciting new project. Keep an open heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Family is important, and now is the perfect time to work through any tough stuff keeping you from feeling at peace with yours. Extend an olive branch to a loved one you’ve had differences with, or connect more intentionally with the people who are there for you through thick and thin. It’s easy to take your closest crew for granted, but this new moon reminds you to treasure and celebrate every little moment with them.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.