After losing the title of Super Bowl champs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the big game once again. Anyone who bleeds red and gold has likely let you know about this momentous occasion through their Red Friday garb, their brief history lesson on Super Bowl IV, or simply through a passing “GO CHIEFS.” If you’ll be cheering on the Kansas City this Sunday, Feb.12 , there are plenty of Super Bowl 2023 Instagram captions that will appropriately capture all the emotions you’ll feel: excitement, pride, full of barbecue.

Speaking of celebration, you’ll hopefully also be celebrating IRL. Whether you’re watching solo or with a group of fellow Chiefs fans, you can deck your Super Bowl party out to the Kansas City extreme. In addition to your obligatory red and gold outfits, create a Super Bowl dessert spread that is entirely red and gold. Don’t forget to mix up a few Kansas City Chiefs-inspired Super Bowl drinks, whether they be the iconic Kansas City Ice Water or just a pack of Boulevard.

In addition to epic food and drink spreads, a historic Super Bowl deserves an Instagram caption of equal proportions. Here are 30 Instagram captions to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ return to the Super Bowl.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

1. “We do not have to do anything else other than being ourselves.” — Patrick Mahomes

A lesson that transcends football.

2. “NO COAST”

Fellow landlocked friends, feel proud of your heartland status. Wear your coast-less borders with pride.

3. “Run it back.”

This slogan from the 2020 season will always be relevant.

4. “I’m still Big Red.”

A Bring It On reference and an homage to Chiefs coach Andy Reid? That's an IG touchdown, baby.

5. “They don’t call him Catching Kelce for nothing.”

If you aren't using your IG caption to reference tight end Travis Kelce's short-lived E! dating series Catching Kelce, you are not using Instagram correctly.

6. “Give ‘em hell, Bell.”

Chiefs tight end Blake Bell will surely appreciate this one.

7. “Feeling good as Heck.”

If you thought you weren't going to see a pun based on offensive line coach Andy Heck, you were heckin' wrong.

8. "We’re not done. We got one more to go.” — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

One more to victory.

9. “I had a cheeseburger and went to bed.”— Andy Reid

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves his burgers, so it’s only right to snap a pic of your game day spread with an ode to the coach.

10. “Kansas City natives and we all a little coo-coo.”

*cues up Super Bowl Playlist that's just 6 hours of Tech N9ne’s “Hood Go Crazy”*

11. “Go big or go Mahomes.”

I fear we have reached our quota of “Patrick is Mahomey” merch and must find different, cutesy ways to reference our beloved quarterback. So, if you must make a pun of Patrick Mahomes’ name, please do so wisely.

12 .“Travis Kelce is here so I’m living my best life.”

49ers tight end George Kittle couldn’t cope with the greatness that is Travis Kelce in 2020, and his starstruck sentiment still rings true today.

13. “A city so great it spans two states.”

It’s a slight upgrade to the much overdone “we’re not in Kansas anymore” Wizard of Oz reference.

14. "I have kiddingly called it the 'Super Bowl,' which obviously can be improved upon.”

Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt said this in a 1966 letter to NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, as the Daily Beast reports.

15. “Came for the Chiefs. Stayed for the BBQ.”

Also see the beer, the extravagant dessert spread, and the close-ups of Patrick Mahomes face.

16. “Every kingdom needs its jewels.”

The Chiefs’ fandom is known as the Chiefs Kingdom, and no kingdom is complete without a shiny set of bling – or Super Bowl rings.

17. “FUKC YES”

It’s not swearing if you’re doing an homage to Kansas City, right?

18. “Look at us. Hey, look at us. Who would've thought? Not me.”

Lifelong Chiefs fan Paul Rudd went viral for this moment on an episode of Hot Ones, and it is applicable to almost every situation.

19 “Keep matriculating the ball down the field, boys!”

This buck-wild proclamation is attributed to former Chiefs coach Hank Stram during Super Bowl IV, as reported by the Kansas City Star.

20. “I will smash your face into a car windshield, and then take your mother, Dorothy Mantooth, out for a nice seafood dinner and never call her again.”

This bit of smack talk comes courtesy of Anchorman’s Champ Kind played by David Koechner, who is a Missouri native and Chiefs fan.

21. “If Paul Rudd is a Chiefs fan, then I’m a Chiefs fan.”

Enough said.

22. “Barbecue > Philly Cheesesteaks.”

This year’s Super Bowl isn’t just a showdown between Kansas City and Philadelphia – it’s a battle to prove which city has the better food.

23. “Bye Eagles, bye.”

Trash-talking the other team is a sacred Super Bowl tradition, just sayin’.

24. “When it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” – Andy Reid

Andy Reid is iconic, yet again.

25. “I’m glad we won it, but the job’s not finished.” – Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has his eye on the prize.

26. “Third Super Bowl appearance in four years.”

In case you want to flex on your Philadelphia-based followers.

27. “Travis is the superior Kelce brother.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to face off against his own brother, Jason Kelce, in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and let’s just say there’s a reason why their mother’s custom jersey is more red than green.

28. “Midwest is best.”

And east is least.

29. “Troy Bolton is out, Nick Bolton is in.”

Is it too late to jump on the in/out list trend?

30. “It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up.” — Vince Lombardi

Because even if they don’t win, there’s always next year.