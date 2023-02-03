11 Super Bowl Instagram Captions To Use On Game Day — Even If You Don’t Like Sports

Super Bowl LVII is live on Feb. 12, 2023, so chances are you already have some plans on the books. If you don’t, take this as your sign to hit up the group chat and plan some Super Bowl festivities — even if you’re not the “sports type” it’s NBD, Super Bowl Sunday is essentially an excuse to put on a sporty look, throw back a couple of beers (or expertly crafted cocktails), and eat some beloved finger foods. And if you happen to capture some memories from the day, you might just want to post them on Instagram. In such a case, there are plenty of on-theme Super Bowl captions to choose from.

You don’t have to post a full-on photo dump for game day, but maybe you took a really cute #OOTD picture or slayed your “phone eats first” moment with a food spread photo for the books. If you choose to share these snaps, you’ll want to finish it off with a fun or witty caption to complete the grid post or Instagram story. Below are some captions to serve as inspiration for any and all content you might get out of the Big Game. Go sports!

1. When’s halftime?

I get that the game is a huge deal for the players and coaches and team legacies and sports fans... but Feb. 12 is also a huge deal for Rihanna fans. Is she releasing new music during half time?! Is she going to bring out Jay-Z as a guest?! Choose a caption that makes it abundantly clear what you’ll be tuned in for.

2. Here for the food.

Chicken wings, pigs in a blanket, chips and dip... this caption is great for the person that can name more Super Bowl foods than actual football players.

3. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.

This cheeky caption is a gentle reminder for your followers to let you live — even if that means pretending to be a football fan for approximately 24 hours.

4. I’m the MYP (Most Valued Pregamer)

If the main event of game day is the tailgate, this caption’s for you.

5. Came for the appetizers, stayed for the commercials.

Will the Google commercial make you cry again this year? Probably, so just let it happen.

6. How about that Puppy Bowl?!

One hour before the actual kick-off is a “competitive” event you might actually care about.

7. Time to huddle... around the TV.

Not even you can shy away from a punny IG caption on Super Bowl Sunday.

8. The calm before the score.

That is if you even pay enough attention to remember the score.

9. I’m just here so I don’t get fined.

Quoting this viral Super Bowl moment from 2015 is bound to get some LOLs (or at least some light chuckles) from your followers that get the reference.

10. Goal!

It’s ironic. It’s funny. It’s camp. And it’s great for the person that was just flooding their feed with World Cup posts back in December.

11. “I do love a locker room. It smells like potential.” - Ted Lasso

Awaiting Season 3 of Ted Lasso patiently? Same. Manifest an early release with this caption.