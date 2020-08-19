Mocha Chocolate Kit Kats Are Coming In November

There is a Kit Kat flavor for most every occasion. So, what occasion does the latest flavor combo celebrate? We'll say breakfast. Announced today, Kit Kat’s new Duos Mocha + Chocolate bar is coming in November. It’s coffee! It’s chocolate! It’s breakfast-appropriate because of the aforementioned coffee, right?

Per a press release, the new Mocha + Chocolate Kit Kat is... exactly what it sounds like. The classic wafer candy combines mocha-flavored creme on the top with sweet chocolate on the bottom. In other words, you’ll be able to drink your mocha and eat it, too.

The latest addition to the Kit Kat Duos line drops in November and it will be well worth the wait. The Mocha + Chocolate Kit Kat isn’t just a limited-edition bar — it’ll become a permanent part of the Kit Kat line up. So, no need to rush to the store and stock up come November. You’ll be able to satisfy your chocolate and mocha Kit Kat cravings for the foreseeable future.

The new Kit Kat will come in both the standard ($1.11) and king size ($1.66) bars and be sold at most major retailers. If you needed another reason to look forward to cooler weather, Kit Kat just gave you one.

Kit Kit innovations are nothing new. Similar to snacking brethren like Oreos and Pringles, Kit Kat is known for regularly releasing sweet and strange new flavors. There have been millennial pink Kit Kats. There have been Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kats. There have even been literal gold Kit Kats.

Just this year, Kit Kat has released a handful of new, limited-edition flavors including Birthday Cake Kit Kats, Apple Pie Kit Kats, and Witches Brew Kit Kats, which are colored green and flavored like marshmallows. However, the newest Mocha and Chocolate Kit Kat has a couple of notable differences from these new bars: those three flavors all featured a white chocolate base while the new Mocha + Chocolate features the classic milk chocolate. Also, while those flavors are only available for a limited time, the newest flavor is Kit Kat's newest permanent flavor.

The Mocha + Chocolate Kit Kat is a follow up to the Mint + Dark Chocolate Kit Kat duo released in 2019. If you’ve yet to try the chocolate and mint mashup, no need to panic-search eBay as they are also part of the permanent line. The Mint + Dark Chocolate Kit Kat duo was the first new permanent flavor in nearly a decade. Fortunately, we only had to wait a little over a year for this newest addition. Here's hoping the latest Mocha + Chocolate Kit Kat will be as delicious as it's fellow Kit Kat flavors.