Ever notice how everyone gets awkward when the topic of money comes up? It might happen when it’s time to pay in a restaurant or when chatting with friends about a new job. Instead of being open and honest about bills and budgets or salaries and savings, they tend to squirm.

While lots of people think it’s rude to talk about money, some members of the zodiac never got the memo. Instead of staying quiet when it comes to their cash, these signs love to chat about it all. They’ll open up about what they pay for rent, how much they make, their monthly car payment — you name it.

For some signs, it’s because they value transparency. They aren’t afraid to say they can’t afford something, like a friend’s wedding or a girl’s trip getaway, because they know that causes more harm than good. They also never put off talking about money with a partner. They’d rather be honest about their boundaries and expectations right away than find themselves in a sticky situation in the future.

Other signs are on a mission to make everyone feel more comfortable talking about money. They’ll share budgeting tips with friends or talk to coworkers about their hourly wage. Their goal? To overcome this cultural taboo that money needs to be secretive or stressful. Of course, there are also quite a few signs who will talk about anything — cash included. Here are the top three.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

As the chattiest members of the zodiac, nothing’s off limits for a Gemini. In a single breath, this air sign will blurt out how much they make in a year and how much they pay for rent, and they don’t care who hears it.

They love to talk to friends, partners — or anyone who will listen — about their life, and that includes all things related to money. As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis often talk about money as part of a planning process. If they’re organizing a girls’ trip, for example, they’ll encourage everyone to be honest about their budget.

They might set up a big group chat to keep all the info organized. Oh, and they definitely won’t be afraid to follow up when you forget to Venmo your share.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Social Libras pick up on vibes wherever they go. They can tell when someone’s being weird about money, and they’ll call them out immediately. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they’ll do it in a kind and caring way, but they’re also ruthless when it comes to keeping things fair and balanced.

As an air sign represented by the scales, Libras are super uncomfortable when there’s money-related tension in the air. If there’s awkwardness between themselves and a partner or friend — maybe because someone owes them money — they’ll call it out and make things right.

Libras also love to dive deep when it comes to their relationships, which is why no topic is off limits. They’ll talk to a coworker about their raise or sit with their mom and open up about their financial troubles, and they’ll feel so much closer as a result.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Sagittarians have no filter, so if you’re going to catch anyone talking about money, it’s them. They’ll bluntly ask how much you make or boldly announce that they’ll be “loud budgeting” for the rest of the month. They don’t think it’s embarrassing or awkward to talk about their financial situation, and it’s actually so inspiring.

This fire sign believes everyone needs to lighten up, especially when it comes to money. They’re ruled by big, expansive Jupiter, which represents luck, wisdom, and optimism. It’s why you should seek out someone with this placement if you’re in need of a budgeting hack. They know all the tips and tricks, and are true artists when it comes to stretching a dollar.

This sign also values honesty, which is why they’ll approach a roommate about a money-related question without thinking twice. They like everything to be out in the open to feel relaxed, so they rarely hold back. This is also the sign you want at your table when the bill comes. They’ll grab the check and start talking tips and tabs — all without a whiff of weirdness.