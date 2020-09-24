21 Latinx-Owned Etsy Shops For Candles, Jewelry, & Skincare

Sept. 15 marked the start of Latinx Heritage Month 2020. One way to celebrate from the comfort of your couch is by shopping and supporting Latinx-owned Etsy shops, something you can certainly continue doing after Latinx Heritage Month ends on Oct. 15.

If you're looking to start supporting small businesses, especially those owned by BIPOC, Etsy is a great place to start. Between 2019 and 2020, Etsy doubled its number of Black and Latinx employees, a goal initially set to be completed by 2023. Though there aren't hard numbers on the diversity in Etsy store ownership, the company has made a concerted effort to make it easier to find stops owned by people from underrepresented backgrounds.

In addition to searching phrases like "Latinx owned" — which can help direct you to shops run and founded by Latinx people across the country — Etsy has a handful of curated shops picked by editors. Their list of Black-owned Etsy shops, for example, has people who make everything from custom prints to baby apparel to pet gear.

So, attend a few virtual Latinx Heritage Month celebrations. Follow Latinx activists on social media. Then, make your way over to Etsy to refresh everything from your wall art to your wardrobe. Before we proceed, let's say a brief prayer for your bank account.

Mundo Latinx Mundo Latinx/Etsy Mundo Latinx is a Latinx streetwear and accessory shop primarily featuring graphic tees. Get a shirt that says Guapa. Cop a hat that says Bad and Bruja. Your wardrobe will thank you.

Ross Miu Ross Miu/Etsy Ross Miu had a gorgeous collection of handmade handbags and accessories. Their glitter clutches, pictured above, are particularly popular for obvious reason. Each plastic vinyl bag is made-to-order and some pieces have the option to customize zipper color.

Gilded Nopal Gilded Nopal/Etsy Do you have something of an enamel pin addiction? Gilded Nopal is about to be your new favorite shop. In addition pins, Gilded Nopal sells apparel and stationery accessories from postcards to stickers to art prints. For more of shop-owner Martha Gil's work, check out GildedNopalStudio.com

Aleishla Lopez Aleishla Lopez/Etsy Puerto Rico-based artist Aleishla Lopez makes handcrafted jewelry featuring modern designs. The brass arch earrings, pictured above, are made with mother of pearl detailing and come in brass or sterling silver.

SheSePuede SheSePuede/Etsy SheSePuede is currently donating 100% of its 2020 profits to the ACLU. The shop, which is a self-described "rallying call for equality and justice for all," features art prints and greeting cards with everything from gorgeous watercolor cacti to Selena lyrics.

Pinetration818 Pinetration818/Etsy Cheekily-named Pinetration818 is about to be your new go-to shop when you need gifts, especially for people who always leave you like, "...I have no idea what to get them." Their brightly-color designs are featured on stickers, apparel and enamel pins like this Abuelita Chocolate pin.

Sol del Sur SolProano/Etsy Sol del Sur sells jewelry and goods that are delicate, unique, and eye-catching. The Cuero Earrings pictured above are made-to-order with a combination of brass, gold, leather, and silver. Read more about shop-owner Soledad in this interview with Etsy.

AstraLuna Arts AstraLuna Arts/Etsy AstraLuna Arts, formerly known as Paper Yarn Moon, sells a wide selection of accessories, apparel, and other lifestyle goods. Get the Libra in your life a zodiac pin and accompanying print. You'll want to snag one for yourself while you're at it.

Nalgona Positive Nalgona Positive/Etsy Gloria Lucas' Nalgona Positive shop features shirts, totes, and other apparel and accessories that are bold, beautiful, and unapologetic. Want to update your wardrobe? Check out the Indigenous Women Resisitng Colonialism shirt, which features illustrations of Indigenous pioneers and is size-inclusive.

Ay Mujer Ay Mujer/Etsy California-based Ay Mujer sells paper goods perfect for parties, weddings, or any other (socially-distanced) gathering. This Las Monarcas Dia de Los Muertos features delicate paper-cut designs and is among the shop's best sellers.

Sonia Lazo Sonia Lazo/Etsy Sonia Lazo is an illustrator and artist based in San Salvador, El Salvador. On Etsy, you can buy prints and apparel featuring the artist's bright and colorful designs, including this Death Party shirt and this Pride 2020 print.

Curandera Press Curandera Press/Etsy Curandera Press is an Illinois-based Etsy shop selling stickers, prints, prayer candles, and other accessories. The zine, pictured above, is written by Julia Arredondo and tackles heavy subjects like financial insecurity with levity and humor.

Luna Sangre Luna Sangra/Etsy Each pair of Luna Sangre's gorgeous earrings is hand-painted and made-to-order. So each pair, like these Desert Night earrings made with painted canvas, is completely unique.

Rowdy Corzaon Rowdy Corazon Though the shop is on a short break, you'll want to bookmark Rowdy Corzaon for all your future gifting needs. Their unique accessories range from enamel pins to the above pencils all made with a Latinx twist.

By Sanz by Sanz/Etsy By Sanz on Etsy sells a range of clutches, totes, and accessories, all featuring a beautiful hand-dyed pattern. As each item is hand-made, like the indigo wristlet pictured above, designs will vary from bag to bag, making each piece one-of-a-kind.

Amano Craft Studio Amano Craft Studio/Etsy Amano Craft Studio's recently-launched Etsy is already proving to be a favorite among fans of handcrafted jewelry. Specializing in polymer clay earrings, each homemade piece is a delicately designed piece of art you can wear.

Mapache Jewelry Mapache Jewelry/Etsy Mapache Jewelry may only have a few items in stock but each is gorgeously made-to-order. These amethyst earrings are perfect for any gift-giving occasion.

Rita Y Sol Beauty Rita y Sol/Etsy Rita Y Sol Beauty is a skincare and beauty line that utilizes natural ingredients like avocado oil and aloe vera juice. Check out this undereye serum for a simple addition to your skincare routine.

Casa De Yan Candles Casa de Yan Candles/Etsy Casa De Yan Candles specializes in hand-poured soy and coconut wax candles. Perfect for gifts or just to treat yourself, each candle features a unique scent combo. The blueberry goth, for example, has three different layers of aroma ranging from saffron to vanilla to amber.

Jxchel Jxchel/Etsy Jxchel's shirts, pens, and accessories will make you want to organize your life. Check out these Cachimbona pens to take notes like a badass.

Happy shopping!