Lay’s Just Unveiled 5 New Chip Flavors, Including Ones Inspired By Pizza & Tacos

Chips are among the most versatile snack foods. They can be salty, cheesy, savory, spicy, even sweet. (Remember Lay’s Cappuccino Chips? Or were you trying to forget?) Once again, the limits of the chip are being tested as Lay’s just unveiled five new flavors. Fear not: none are inspired by lattes.

Each of the five new flavors is inspired by iconic dishes from restaurants across the country. Starting July 13, you’ll see the five new flavors in the chip aisle. In the meantime, let’s delve right into the new flavors, shall we?

First up, there’s Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken chips inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville. If you’re a fan of all things Flamin’ Hot, this will likely be right up your alley. Next, we’ve got Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak chips inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia. My best guess is that these will taste a lot like your typical cheese and onion chips but will have some extra umami flavor from the “steak.” There’s also Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco chips inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles. That flavor profile is a little harder to pin down. Perhaps it’ll be a combination of chili and lime?

Lay’s Chile Relleno is inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque and will likely have strong notes of poblano pepper and cheese. Deviating slightly from the other four is Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City. The only Kettle Cooked variety of the bunch, it’ll be interesting to see if the pizza flavor, an extremely difficult flavor to do correctly, will live up to its name.

The new flavors will be rolling out in a range of retailers nationwide the week of July 13. The Chile Relleno flavor will be exclusively available at Walmart and 7-Eleven. You should be able to find the new restaurant-inspired flavors wherever you typically buy chips. All five flavors will only be available for a limited amount of time. So if they appeal to you at all, you’ll want to get them before they’re gone.

Lay’s is no stranger to inventive and outlandish chip flavors. They’ve got Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle chips. They’ve got Honey Barbecue. They’ve made chips inspired by everything from crab spice to biscuits and gravy. They’ve even got blueberry Lay’s chips in China, which make the new Philly Cheesesteak chips look tame. In other words, these five new chip flavors will be in plenty of good company while they’re still in stores.