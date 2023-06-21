We all deserve a lazy day every once in a while. But for some people, lounging around isn’t just a reward after a hard day’s work — it’s a way of life. Sure, being labeled as lazy isn’t exactly a compliment, but your near-constant desire to kick your feet up and relax may not be entirely your fault. Believe it or not, there are some zodiac signs who are just naturally lazy, so if this sounds like you, you could be one of these three signs.

Just because you’re one of these placements doesn’t mean you don’t have any ambition or motivation. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), these signs have earned the title of the laziest zodiac placements because they either refuse to stick to a routine, enjoy delegating tasks to other people, or avoid leaving their house as much as possible. That being said, their drive comes out in other forms, like traveling and caring for others, which means there’s no reason to be ashamed of your sun sign. So the next time someone calls you lazy, you can blame it on your zodiac alignments — if you’re one of these three signs, that is.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras are ruled by Venus, which governs all things beauty, money, and love, which is why, in Lee’s words, “Libras are simply not put on this Earth to work.” Well, except maybe Kim Kardashian. “Libras tend to pick tasks that are easy and most pleasurable to them,” shares the astrologer. “Laziness can work in Libras favor at times, though, because they can get others to perform the task at hand or delegate to make the workload easier.” It’s Libra’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Because Cancers are such homebodies, it can be tricky to get the cardinal sign to leave the comfort of their shell. As the caregiver of the zodiac, you probably wouldn’t consider Cancer to be one of the laziest zodiac signs, but that’s because your interpretation of the word is probably different than theirs. “Their laziness typically stems from their worrisome and anxiety-induced nature which can immobilize them entirely,” says Lee. “Cancers are also prone to overthinking and quick to feel overwhelmed which slows down a process even more.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle When you picture a lazy person, you don’t exactly imagine an adventurer, but Lee swears their free-flowing personality is exactly what makes Sagittarians lazy. “To be a hard worker, one must be committed (Sagittarians are commit-phobic), dedicated (not really a fan of routines), and available to show up (they don’t want to do that every day),” explains the astrologer. “All these factors will just make a Sag feel confined which is a sure-fire way to turn them off from any endeavor. They want to continue being free spirits doing things on their own time at their own pace.” I would feel the same way if I was busy traveling the world, TBH.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator