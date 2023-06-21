We all deserve a lazy day every once in a while. But for some people, lounging around isn’t just a reward after a hard day’s work — it’s a way of life. Sure, being labeled as lazy isn’t exactly a compliment, but your near-constant desire to kick your feet up and relax may not be entirely your fault. Believe it or not, there are some zodiac signs who are just naturally lazy, so if this sounds like you, you could be one of these three signs.
Just because you’re one of these placements doesn’t mean you don’t have any ambition or motivation. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), these signs have earned the title of the laziest zodiac placements because they either refuse to stick to a routine, enjoy delegating tasks to other people, or avoid leaving their house as much as possible. That being said, their drive comes out in other forms, like traveling and caring for others, which means there’s no reason to be ashamed of your sun sign. So the next time someone calls you lazy, you can blame it on your zodiac alignments — if you’re one of these three signs, that is.