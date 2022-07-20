Astrology
Bring the heat on.
It's time to tuck away those family photo albums you've spent rummaging through during Cancer season. Leo season is here — and the lion is bringing the fun-loving heat this summer starting July 22. Follow these dos and don'ts to take full advantage of these confident vibes.
With Leo ruling all things artsy and pleasurable, expect the lion's season to inspire your inner artist. Pick up that canvas you have yet to finish or dip your toes in the world of poetry. This season is all about nurturing your creative side.