Hear me roar.
If you find yourself feeling a lot more confident and in your power this next month, you can thank Leo season for that. Leo season, which takes place from July 23 to Aug. 22, is always filled with friends, fun, and a lot of fire. If you’re a Leo yourself, you’re probably going to want to make the best of every minute and document the memories on Instagram — because if there’s one thing Leos love, it’s an Instagrammable moment. And because you shouldn’t have to do anything during your birthday month (including thinking of captions), you need some caption inspiration to commemorate the season for all to see.
Ahh, Leo. You’re known for being outgoing and sociable all year long, but now that your season is here, you’re gonna want all the attention you can get. Luckily for you, though, you deserve it. You’re always looking for a reason to go all out, and what better excuse to host the party of the year than to celebrate you? Your magnetic energy radiates wherever you go, so it’s only fitting your inevitable Leo season IG post reflects that, right down to the caption. No matter which one you choose, these 15 Instagram captions say everything there is to say about Leo season.