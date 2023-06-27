It wouldn’t be a hot girl summer without a little bit of drama, right? At least that’s what you should tell yourself as you navigate the swells of emotion and flames of passion that will boil up throughout the astrology of July. You’ve got the summertime sadness of Cancer season, a momentous shift for the Nodes of Destiny, plus an intense Venus retrograde that could spin your love life in a totally unexpected direction. You’re officially halfway through the year, so mark your calendar with the important astrological events of July 2023.

Look forward to some cosmic fireworks during the first days of the month, as the July 2023 full supermoon blossoms on July 3 and brings a beautiful opportunity to build your summer dreams into reality. A week later, motivated planet Mars and mental planet Mercury change signs, adding some spice to the ultra-sensitive Cancer season vibe. Speaking of Cancer zodiac energy, the new moon on July 17 rises in this water sign’s territory — and it’s going to be an emotional one! Thankfully, once Leo season starts on June 22, you can dry your tears and embrace a high-confidence, head-b*tch-in-charge attitude. Venus retrograde 2023 kicks off the same day, with Chiron retrograde following in its footsteps one day later. Once Mercury hits its home sign of Virgo at the end of the month, it’ll be easier to express yourself with clarity and catch up on work.

Additionally, the mystical North and South Nodes of Destiny are dipping into Aries and Libra, respectively, for the first time since 2006. This spells massive changes in the Aries/Libra axis of your birth chart — especially during some of the upcoming eclipse seasons — so pay attention to any fated feelings about yourself and meant-to-be moments with others.

Are you ready for what the planets have in store as you embark on the latter half of 2023? Read on for the cosmic scoop.

Swimming Through Cancer Season

Everyone is spending the first few weeks of July deep in the emotional waters of Cancer season 2023, which highlights each individual’s softer sides and puts them in the mood for family-style connections. In general, this is a great time to seek comfort in people and places you love, reminisce on sweet memories of the past, and bask in that warm, fuzzy feeling of summertime nostalgia. Embrace your tenderness and have some heart-centered conversations — especially during the clear-minded Mercury cazimi that kicks off the month on July 1.

But Cancer season can also be a moody time of year, especially given that the sun will be entangled in some tough planetary power struggles with obsessive planet Pluto and the fate-altering Nodes of Destiny throughout the middle of the month. You’re probably feeling extra sensitive, and so is everyone else — so try not to get carried away with your feelings or caught up in emotional spirals.

Summer’s First Full Moon

The month is starting off strong, as the summer’s first full moon rises on July 3 in the down-to-business sign of Capricorn. It’s also a supermoon, which means the moon is at a closer-than-usual proximity to the Earth and may therefore appear bigger and brighter than usual. Nicknamed the Buck Moon after the fact that male deer antlers tend to reach peak growth at this time of year, this lunation reminds you of your own growth potential. And thanks to a positive connection to lucky planet Jupiter, it can restore faith in your ability to conquer goals. Get real about what you want to work towards and accomplish throughout the rest of the year, then buckle down and use this full moon energy to make it happen.

Mid-Month Vibe Check With Mars & Mercury

As the middle of the month approaches, a couple of major personality planets are making moves and setting a fresh tone for the weeks ahead. Passionate planet Mars enters exacting earth sign Virgo, making people hyper-focused on executing things efficiently and boosting their standards sky-high when it comes to setting goals. Because Virgo rules routines, Mars’ motivating presence here could potentially inspire you to get on a summer wellness kick, too — so join an exercise class or take advantage of the warmer weather by squeezing in some daily hot girl walks.

Just after midnight on July 11, if you’re on Eastern time, communication planet Mercury also shifts into a new part of the zodiac — leaving watery Cancer for feisty fire sign Leo. With Mercury in Leo for the next couple of weeks, it’s a fabulous time to speak your truth with pride, build confidence in your ideas, and express yourself with more zeal and creativity. Leo energy is gregarious and flamboyant, so this transit will also collectively heat things up in your social life and pull you out of your Cancer season shell.

A Transformational New Moon In Cancer

On July 17, the July 2023 new moon will rise in the skies, plunging into your feelings and the far reaches of your psyche. This lunation conjoins the sun and moon in la luna’s home sign of Cancer, heightening sensitivities and expanding emotional awareness for all zodiac signs. It’s facing off with transformational planet Pluto, so don’t be afraid to get deep and face your truth. There are a few chaotic planetary clashes happening alongside this lunar moment, though, so beware of taking things too personally or getting overly defensive. Take time to tend to your heart.

The Shifting Of The Nodes

Less than two hours after the new moon peaks, the North and South Nodes are moving into a new set of zodiac signs for the first time since January 2021, entering Aries and Libra, respectively. Also called the lunar nodes or the Nodes of Destiny, these important points relate to matters of fate and help to bring forth what’s “meant to be” in your life — while also flushing out what’s not.

With the Nodes in Aries and Libra for the next year and a half, all zodiac signs can look forward to growth, evolution, and change when it comes to their sense of independence and the relationships closest to them. This ingress also corresponds with the new set of eclipses that are hitting on the Aries/Libra axis throughout this year and next, but we needn’t worry about eclipse season just yet. There are a few months before getting thrown back into that storm.

Look Out, Lovers: Venus Retrograde Is Here

Relationships are about to get super real, because Venus retrograde begins on July 22 and this six-week-long backspin will lead to a major review of matters of love, values, wealth, and even self-confidence through Sept. 3. The retrograde takes place in the passionate sign of Leo and starts on the same day as Leo season — so don’t be surprised if the drama factor here gets turned up to eleven! With the love planet moving backward, it’s time to revisit past relationship baggage, rethink romance, and review what (or who) is truly worthy of your fabulousness. Just avoid making any drastic changes to your appearance or splurging on luxury purchases, as Venus rules beauty and money, and your taste for the next 40 days is subject to change!

Ringing In Leo Season

Dry those Cancer season tears and get ready for your close-up, star babes, because the sun enters glam and glitzy Leo on July 22 — marking the start of Leo season 2023. Rawr! With the sun in its regal home sign, all zodiac signs can look forward to a thrilling boost in confidence, creativity, and general optimism. Embrace your authenticity and let your inner superstar take the spotlight! Leo season is truly the unofficial start date of hot girl summer, so not even Venus retrograde can put a damper on this cosmic party.

Chiron Retrograde Begins

In case Venus retrograde wasn’t already setting your heartstrings haywire, Chiron retrograde 2023 kicks off less than twelve hours later. This minor planet kicks off its yearly backspin on July 23 in the self-starting fire sign Aries, where it’ll moonwalk through late December. Chiron is sometimes known as the “wounded healer” in astrology, and its five-month-long retrograde periods can help to clean up old wounds and process painful memories from the past. Work through whatever comes up with the goal of coming out stronger and more independent.

Getting Clarity With Mercury In Virgo

The month wraps up with yet another sign switch from fleet-footed Mercury, which enters down-to-earth Virgo on July 28. Virgo is one of Mercury’s home-base signs, so this transit is especially helpful for thinking practically, expressing yourself with detailed clarity, and generally getting your brain organized. Use this clear-minded energy to make headway on your to-do list or tackle logistical projects. It’s very much still Leo season, but with both Mercury and Mars in Virgo, we’re getting a little sneak preview of what’s to come when Virgo season begins next month.