Your Guide To Thriving During Libra Season

Astrology
It’s time to focus on friendships, fun, and flirting.
It’s officially fall, which also means we’ve entered Libra season! From September 22 to October 22, Libra’s balanced and thoughtful energy will help us connect with friends and find more beauty in the world — so you'll want to get clear on the Libra season do’s and don’ts.
Libra is the sign of partnerships, so this season shifts our focus onto our interpersonal connections with others. Put some extra effort into your one-on-one relationships now and prioritize having fun with your friends.