Astrology

Your Guide To Thriving During Libra Season

It’s time to focus on friendships, fun, and flirting.

Knowing the dos and don'ts of the Libra season 2021 is important for all zodiac signs.
Phamai Techaphan/Moment/Getty Images
By Nina Kahn

It’s officially fall, which also means we’ve entered Libra season! From September 22 to October 22, Libra’s balanced and thoughtful energy will help us connect with friends and find more beauty in the world — so you'll want to get clear on the Libra season do’s and don’ts.

Shutterstock

DO: Foster Your Close Relationships

Libra is the sign of partnerships, so this season shifts our focus onto our interpersonal connections with others. Put some extra effort into your one-on-one relationships now and prioritize having fun with your friends.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Tap