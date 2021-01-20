Here’s How Long It Takes Libra To Fall In Love

If you've managed to catch the attention of a Libra, consider yourself one of the luckiest people in the world. As the most romantic sign in the zodiac, Libras have a way of making your love story unfold in a really magical way. They're sweet, attentive, and very affectionate. They always seem to know the right words to say and just know how to treat a partner right. It can sometimes make you wonder, are they the real deal? Or are they too good to be true? Knowing more about their approach to love and how long it takes Libra to fall in love can hopefully help to clear up any of your doubts.

"Ruled by the goddess of love, Venus, Libra was born in love with the idea of love," India Leigh, intuitive reader and astrologer, tells Bustle. "The scales represent this air sign, so a romantic match is not so much an option as a requirement. The question is, will you be the one? Libra is the quintessential star of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, always weighing out whether you'll be the one to receive their rose of love."

As the zodiac's biggest hopeless romantic, Libras love being courted and pursued. They need to be sure that your interest is 100 percent on them. According to certified astrologer Kyla Derkach, the Libra love languages are gifts and acts of service. Treating them to small surprises every now and then or helping with chores and tasks will help you win their heart. Since they're Air signs, intelligence is really sexy to them. So instigating stimulating conversations will definitely help to keep their interest.

With that said, it generally takes very little time for a Libra to fall in love. As professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle, they're relationship-oriented and tend to love the idea of being in love. It's not uncommon for a Libra to fall in love at first sight or after one really good first date.

Once you have their heart, you will be the star of their world. "The partner of Libra’s choice will feel like the eye-candy costar of a romantic blockbuster movie," Leigh says. Libras will shower you with all the love and affection. They'll take care of you, listen to you, and provide you with warmth and comfort. Their sign rules the house of partnership, so being in a relationship brings out the best version of themselves.

However, it is important to note that Libras do fall in love hard and fast but can lose interest just as quickly. It may not be as quick as an Aries or a Gemini, but you will have to find ways to keep the spark in your relationship going. For example, Lang says they love sharing a social life with their partner. Going out and spending time with friends and family can be a great way to keep your relationship moving forward. Sex is also important for Libra, and they see it as a way to stay connected with their significant other.

Above all, they want to be respected and appreciated. If you can show them how much you love them, they will do their best to make you the happiest you can be.

