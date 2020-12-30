Sex & Relationships
These Are Libra's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
They want to feel like they're desired.
As a sign ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, sex, and beauty, Libras make wonderful partners in bed. They're romantic, affectionate, sweet, and giving. They're patient, and enjoy taking the time to explore their partner's body. As the sign that's represented by the scales, they want the same kind of attentiveness in return. If you're looking to satisfy your Libra in bed, knowing Libra's erogenous zones is key. According to astrologers, there are three highly sensitive spots on their body that you should be focusing your attention on.
In astrology, every zodiac sign is associated with at least one body part. According to Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, Libras are associated with the lower back and butt region. They're also associated with the kidneys, skin, and endocrine system — these are sensitive areas on their body that can be considered their erogenous zones.
"Libras need to be seduced," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "They're not into the rough and tumble, and tend to have a more refined palate." They're true romantics at heart and just want to feel like they're desired. So sweet kisses and slow touches along their body are important when it comes to turning them on.
If you want to make your Libra feel good, these are the three erogenous zones you should focus on, according to Robyn and Monahan.
Sources
Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant
Clarisse Monahan, astrologer