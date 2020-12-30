These Are Libra's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers

As a sign ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, sex, and beauty, Libras make wonderful partners in bed. They're romantic, affectionate, sweet, and giving. They're patient, and enjoy taking the time to explore their partner's body. As the sign that's represented by the scales, they want the same kind of attentiveness in return. If you're looking to satisfy your Libra in bed, knowing Libra's erogenous zones is key. According to astrologers, there are three highly sensitive spots on their body that you should be focusing your attention on.

In astrology, every zodiac sign is associated with at least one body part. According to Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, Libras are associated with the lower back and butt region. They're also associated with the kidneys, skin, and endocrine system — these are sensitive areas on their body that can be considered their erogenous zones.

"Libras need to be seduced," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "They're not into the rough and tumble, and tend to have a more refined palate." They're true romantics at heart and just want to feel like they're desired. So sweet kisses and slow touches along their body are important when it comes to turning them on.

If you want to make your Libra feel good, these are the three erogenous zones you should focus on, according to Robyn and Monahan.

Butt Libra is associated with the butt and lower back area, so these tend to be highly sensitive for them. Again, romance is key for them. So small things like placing your hand on their lower back while you walk together will please them. If you are going to spank them, make sure it's done playfully. Acording to Monahan, any touching or spanking should be extremely light and delicate. Otherwise, they may get turned off.

Hands Sometimes, all you have to do is keep it simple. For instance, Libras love holding hands. In fact, Robyn says the skin on the back of their hands and arms are a secret erogenous zone for them. "This sign loves to be stroked slowly along any areas of exposed skin," she says. "They may at first play coy and resist any form of physical interaction, but they secretly love gentle touches." As long you make each movement slow and gentle, you will win them over.

Abdomen Another hidden sensitive zone for Libra is the middle of the abdomen, about two inches below the navel. According to Monahan, this area represents the sacral chakra, which is associated with creative life force and sexual energy. The sacral chakra is also associated with the kidneys, which Libra rules over. This area is particularly sensitive for Libra. If you want to get them in the mood, this is definitely one area you want to touch. Caressing the area or even placing light kisses around it are guaranteed to feel pleasurable for your Libra.

Sources

Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer