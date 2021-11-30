For all their downsides (of which there are plenty), dating apps have made it way easier to meet new people. Just a few years ago, couples who met online were sheepish about proclaiming their humble internet beginnings, but now it’s become the norm. In fact, a 2020 report from the Pew Research Center found that three out of every 10 Americans have used a dating app or site, and nearly 40% of online daters are in a committed relationship with someone they’ve met on the internet. If you’re ready to get back in the ol’ dating saddle and hoping to make a real-deal connection with someone, experts shared the best dating apps to try in 2022.

According to Kimberly Hill, international dating and relationship coach, dating apps are still a “fantastic” way to meet potential romantic partners today, and there are three reasons why. For one, you can meet people you wouldn’t otherwise meet through your social circle. Two, you can move at a pace you’re comfortable with before meeting up in person. Three, you’ll end up with more dates.

“Finding the right person is a unique journey for everyone,” Hill says. “While we can get introduced to new people through our existing social circles and workplaces, dating apps extend this even further. By using dating apps, you're going to meet and match with more people, helping in your search for finding that special someone.”

With that, here are the best 2022 dating apps for anyone who’s looking to fall in love.

Tinder Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock since 2012, you’re probably familiar with Tinder. Tinder is a dating app that gives you a ton of options local to you. If you like someone, you can swipe right to indicate your interest. Once a match is made, you can start messaging back and forth. According to Hill, “It's simple, easy to use, and doesn't filter based on height, education, race, or religion,” Hill says. Plus, so many people use Tinder. It’s been downloaded over 430 million times since it was first launched, and more people equals more potential dates.

Hinge Hinge is the dating app that was “designed to be deleted.” In the Hinge app, daters are given prompts to answer, so you can get a good idea of what their personality is like. These prompts are also great conversation starters once a match is made, since you have more to go off than you do on an app like Tinder. “It recently updated its software to include voice prompts, which allow users to be creative in explaining what a great first date would look like, or making you laugh with a funny joke,” she says. “Building chemistry is important, and hearing someone's voice can do just that.”

HER HER is the most popular queer dating app with eight million users, and was made by and for lesbian and queer women. It’s part dating app, part social network. You can view profiles, send likes, make matches and send messages. You can also use the app to make new friends or talk about issues that are important to you. They also host parties and events in 15 cities including Los Angeles, New York, and London, so you can even meet people in person.

Bumble Bumble is the dating app where women (in a heterosexual match) make the first move once a match is made. They have 24 hours to send a message or else the match will expire. As of January 2021, Bumble has over 42 million active monthly users, so it’s a great alternative to Tinder in terms of the size of the dating pool. It’s ideal for anyone who’s confident and has no problem taking the lead. “Women are given the responsibility to reach out first, which is a refreshing change for most men,” Hill says. “Just make sure you're not someone who [only] checks the app once in a while or you'll miss out on possible great matches.” If you’re looking to just meet people and make new friends around your area, Bumble has a BFF option available as well. “I personally meet one of my closest friends on Bumble, so it was absolutely worth it,” Hill says. If anything, you can bond over all your dating app experiences.

Match.com Match.com has been around since 1995, so it’s kind of the OG when it comes to dating apps. Users are asked to answer a number of questions about themselves and their preferences. The Match algorithm will then present you with people they think would be a good match based on your responses. If you’re dating to find a serious relationship, Match is definitely worth trying due to its lengthy vetting process for matches. “It works by showing you people who are also looking for the same likes and personality traits, but this comes with a cost,” Hill says. “Unlike Bumble, Hinge and Tinder, Match.com comes with a monthly subscription fee, but sometimes a little investment gets you the right results!” A standard three-month plan will cost about $21 per month, and you have the ability to see and respond to messages, see who’s viewed and liked you, stand out with a Super Like, attend Match Events, and more.

BLK BLK, which first launched in 2017, is part of the Match Group like Tinder, Hinge, and OK Cupid. It’s currently the biggest dating app for Black singles with nearly six million downloads, and their mission is to “bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.” Using the app is simple enough. All you have to do is scroll through a personalized list of profiles, and slide right to give the person a “Yeah” or left to give them a “Nah.” If you make a match, you can start messaging right away. If you want to upgrade to a premium membership, you’ll get access to features like rewinding on profiles to get a second chance look and sending five “Really Likes” per day.

Thursday If you’re feeling dating app fatigue, Thursday might be the platform for you. Every Thursday, the app will present you with options of daters who are available to go out later that day. It’s all in an effort to reduce small talk and increase the amount of dates that actually happen. Sameera Sullivan, matchmaker and dating expert, says Thursday is a good solution for daters who haven’t previously had success with other forms of online dating. “I get a lot of clients complaining about an inability to connect with anyone, and usually it boils down to dating-app burnout,” Sullivan says. “Currently, this app is only available in a few cities, but the developers are aiming to expand it.” If you live in London or NYC, this is an app you should definitely try out.

HILY HILY is another Tinder-like dating app where you can scroll through profiles of daters near you. In addition to photos, you can also include fun, short videos to showcase more of your personality. It also offers ice breakers to help get the conversation going, and a compatibility test to see if you and someone you’re interested in would be a good match. According to Sullivan, “HILY is the future of dating apps because they use AI to find you the most compatible partners. The app uses information about your preferences and in-app activity to suggest dates. Also, it comes with video calling and streaming features to complete your e-date!”

Chispa Chispa, another dating app that’s part of the Match Group, is the largest dating app for Latinos. It was created to be a community where singles can “find meaningful connections with people who share similar likes and interests.” The app will present you with a series of profiles of people local to you. All you have to do is slide right or click on the heart icon to “Like” someone, or slide left if you’re not interested.

Fourplay First dates are supposed to be a fun way to see if you click with the person you’re out with. However, they can get a little awkward if the chemistry’s not there. That’s where Fourplay comes in. Fourplay is a new dating app where singles can go on double dates with their other single friends. You can create unlimited “dating teams,” and all four people have to give a thumbs up in order to make a match. Once everyone’s on board, you can then decide on where you want to meet up on the app. This app is ideal for someone with a single friend or two who are also looking to have fun and meet people.

Stars Align If you’re really into astrology and want to find a match that’s compatible with your birth chart, Stars Align is a dating app that you may want to try in 2022. It uses an astrology-based algorithm to match daters by their birth charts. It also has a “Red Flag” feature that can alert you to potential “astrological conflicts” within two birth charts such as intense sexual chemistry, predicted chaos, and ego clashes. If anything, you can meet new people who are just as into astrology as you are.

Muzmatch Muzmatch is a dating and marriage app for Muslims who are serious about finding a relationship. It’s the biggest community for single Muslims with four million members in 190 countries. The app is very simple and straightforward. Once you create a profile, it’ll present you with some compatible profiles and ones that match your preferences. If you’re interested, you press the heart icon and if you’re not, press the X. Once a match is made, you can start messaging back and forth. Muzmatch also has a video calling feature, which is totally free. You can video chat with your match before deciding to give them your actual number.

The Sauce The Sauce was created to make “dating less dry.” Previously called Qemistry, The Sauce is an app that features video-based profiles, giving you a chance to see what someone’s personality is, what their voice sounds like, and how they might be on a date before you meet in person. This is a great app for people who are creative and aren’t shy about putting themselves out there. It’s pretty easy to use; all you have to do is like and comment on profiles to start messaging with someone you’re interested in. You also have the option to filter profiles based on gender, location, and age.

Whether you’re looking to meet new people within a specific community, or you’re looking to cast the widest net possible, there’s a 2022 dating app out there that’s perfect for you.

Sources

Sameera Sullivan, matchmaker and dating expert

Kimberly Hill, international dating and relationship coach