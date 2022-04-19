Astrology
The 3 Most Compatible Matches For Life Path 2s
The peacekeeper needs a community builder to be their other half.
Exchanging birth charts isn’t the only way to find out if you have chemistry with someone. Calculating your life path number is a great way to measure your compatibility with others, too. Your numerological profile can unveil your motivations and direction in life, which totally comes in handy when you’re playing the field or want to know if you and your partner are well-suited for one another. If you’re a hopeless romantic life path number 2, it means you’re empathetic and take your relationships very seriously, so it’s important to pair up with those who are team players and can appreciate your kindness.
For life path 2s, collaboration and community are incredibly valuable. Since they’re emotional by nature, they want to make sure others are feeling their best, which is why they’re the mediators and peacekeepers. “Life path 2 people strive for balance in all they do,” Erin River Sunday, consulting astrologer for Birthdate Co., tells Bustle.
Life path 2s are extremely romantic and feel at home when they’re part of a team. “Life path 2 is all about partnership. They’re the quintessential ‘I’ve found my other half’ type when falling in love,” says Sunday. Because community is important to life path 2s, they have a natural ability to foster loving and compassionate relationships with others. “At their best, life path 2 is cooperative, friendly, and modest. But they can also be indecisive, timid, and insecure.” Although they’re caring, life path 2s must know how to create boundaries to avoid sacrificing their needs in favor of others.
Whether you’re a life path 2 or know a potential prospect who is, it helps to know the best matches for the diplomatic life path number. Keep reading to find out the life path numbers that are most compatible with life path 2 in numerology.