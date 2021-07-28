Here's what it means if you're a life path 9 in numerology.

If you're ready to dive into your personal numerology chart, then calculating your life path number is a must. Life path numbers are like the zodiac signs of the numerological world, and each one is associated with unique qualities, strengths, and weaknesses that influence us throughout our lives. If you’re a life path 9, then your core values and overall mission in life is one of mutability, humanitarianism, and spiritual alignment.

If you calculate your life path number and discover that you’re a 9, it indicates that you have a deep drive to be of service to others and share the knowledgeable insights you’ve gained in order to benefit the world around you. It also points to a lifelong journey related to embracing the cyclical nature of existence — and remembering that when one door closes, another one always opens. Letting go can be challenging, but having a life path 9 makes it easier to seize the possibilities that come from change. Life path 9 people are also naturally adaptable and go-with-the-flow, which allows them to easily turn life’s lemons into lemonade and inspire the people around them.

Read on for the scoop on the life path number 9 meaning, and find out how this specific piece of your numerology can influence the recurring themes you face throughout life.

The Meaning Of Life Path Number 9

Being a life path 9 means embarking on a lifelong quest to quench an insatiable thirst for growth and new experiences. “Life path 9 people are always searching for more: more experiences, more education, more deep talks, and the next adventure,” numerologist Jasmine Wolfe tells Bustle. Life path 9 energy is incredibly multi-faceted and versatile, and people with this life path number are often wise beyond their years — likely due to the fact that nine is the culmination of all the life path numbers that came before it. These old souls are creatives with a heart, and they love to learn, grow, and evolve themselves. Life path 9s do best when they’re living in alignment with their creative values and using their charismatic wisdom to inspire others.

How Do I Calculate My Life Path Number?

Life path numbers are based on our birthdates. To figure out yours, you can use an online life path number calculator or book a reading with a professional numerologist, but you can also calculate it yourself. Life path numbers only include single-digit numerals 1-9, or the double-digit numbers 11, 22, and 33 (which are known as master numbers). You’ll need to format your birthday into a numerical date (so that the month, day, and year are all formatted as numbers), then follow the instructions in our guide to calculating life path numbers. If after following the steps, the final number equals or reduces to the number 9, then that’s your life path number!

Life Path Number 9 Characteristics

Being a life path 9 means learning to let go, roll with change, and embrace new beginnings — so it’s extra important for these people to accept the completion of cycles in life instead of fighting them. If you’re unsure of how to use your life path 9 energy and are feeling lost or stuck on the past, practice surrendering. Allowing things to come to a natural close ultimately prepares us to embark on exciting new journeys, so make it a personal rule to address all unfinished business in your life and always tie up your loose ends. That way, when you close a chapter, you can do so with confidence.

The journey of a life path number 9 is also about putting experiences to good use by embracing the spirit of service — and focusing on ways to make an uplifting mark on the world. Humanitarian work can bring great value to a life path 9 person, as they have a deep desire to create something inspiring for the collective. And while giving is a big theme, it’s equally important that life path 9 people learn to receive, too. “To find completion as a life path 9, you have to go through the parts of your life that are broken in order to mend yourself,” numerologist and tarotstrologer Tai Soleil tells Bustle. If you’re a life path number 9, allow your altruistic nature to guide you in accepting support, love, and kindness from the world around you and use it for healing. A truly evolved life path 9 integrates a balance of giving and receiving.

What Does The Number 9 Mean In Numerology?

In numerology, the number nine represents completion, as it's the last of the single-digit numbers (which are known as cardinal numbers in numerology) and the highest in value. That said, it symbolically represents a culmination of wisdom and experience, and buzzes with the energy of both endings and new beginnings. That said, accepting and aligning with the cyclical nature of life is a big theme for anyone with a life path number 9 — which means learning to surrender to something’s inevitable end and seizing opportunities for new beginnings. If you’re a life path 9, practice viewing endings as a chance to better align with your soul’s higher purpose through something new.

The wisdom imparted by the number nine in numerology also indicates having weathered many storms and lived through many challenging experiences. “Nine is a symbol of peace for some, but it can also symbolize turbulence and chaos,” Soleil says. “However, the after-effect of that storm eventually brings peace.” Completion is one of the major themes for life path 9 people, which means persevering through the storms, as well as reveling in the calmness and growth that comes afterward.