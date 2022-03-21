You may know how astrology can determine compatibility based on your birth chart, but did you know numerology has a similar system? Calculating your life path number can be a magical tool that can help you unravel the secrets of your spiritual self, mystical motivations, and your life’s purpose. When you know your life path number, you can see how certain motives and paths align with others to find your ideal match. In numerology, if you’re a life path number 5, that makes you both adventurous and a big believer in alone time. Life path 5s are most compatible with partners who can tag along on their spontaneous excursions, but also respect personal space.

Life path 5s are the explorers of the bunch. They’re drawn to life experiences and go wherever the wind takes them. “Life Path 5 individuals are very proactive, highly motivated, and energetic,” numerologist Ryan Hart tells Bustle, adding that they’re also natural storytellers and entertainers, thanks to their wit. Not only will a life path 5 have the courage to take initiative, but they also follow their curiosity. “They won’t hesitate to take a leap of faith and try out new things, even if it means risking their comfort zone.”

But it’s going to take more than someone who’s similarly quick-witted and courageous to foster a meaningful relationship with a life path number 5. Since they have such high energy and a thirst for adventure, it’s important that life path 5s are able to exercise their freedom while also being supported in their endeavors. That’s why their numerological compatibility aligns best with other life paths who are independent themselves. When it comes to life path compatibility, Hart says the most compatible matches for life path 5s are 1s, 6s, and 7s, since they possess key values that are fundamental to thriving in a relationship with life path 5s, like creativity and respecting their need for space.

Are you ready to journey into your top numerological matches? Read on to find out which life path numbers are most compatible with life path 5s, according to numerology.

Match #1: Life Path 1 Life path 1s are hard-working and are fueled by their own passions. They’re also resilient and don’t give up in the face of adversity, which is the kind of courage that aligns with a life path 5. They also share a similar enthusiasm about life according to Hart. “Both are intelligent, creative, and sensitive individuals who share their feelings, thoughts with their partner which can take their relationship to the next level.”

Match #2: Life Path 6 Hart notes that the most compatible match for life path 5s is life path 6s. That’s because they share an easy-going temperament and both take things as they come, according to Hart. While a life path 5 will be the more outgoing and adventurous partner, a life path 6 will help give them the balance and support they need to thrive. “The two can have a very healthy relationship if they both take care to be more accepting of each other,” explains Hart.