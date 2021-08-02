August's New Moon Is A Lucky One

We’re in the midst of a steamy Leo takeover, and you can expect to feel the passionate lion galvanize you to break out the craft box if you haven’t already. That’s because we’re headed for a super artsy and lucky new moon at the climax of Leo’s birth month. The August 2021 new moon happens on August 8 at 9:50 a.m. EST (6:50 a.m. PST), as it ingresses into the warm-hearted sign of Leo. This lunation is a lucky one because it just so happens to occur the same day as the “lion’s gate portal,” which denotes the point when Sirius, aka the brightest star, comes back into view and moves in alignment with the sun. In astrology, the “lion’s gate portal” is considered one of the luckiest days of the year, making it the perfect time to manifest your most passionate desires. And if you want to revel in this vivacious spirit, you’re going to want to know how August’s new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

“Leo is connected to our self-worth, confidence, creativity, and romance sector,” Ellen Bowles, astrologer, ancestral healer, and co-author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide To Life, tells Bustle. “You can feel a boost of charisma and magnetism in these types of pursuits under this new moon.” In addition, this particular new moon is sandwiched in the middle of the double full moon in Aquarius (the next one happens on August 22), so it’ll activate an intense Leo and Aquarius alliance. Aquarius is the leader of innovation and authenticity and Leo’s sister sign, so the influence to express yourself is at an all-time high. And thanks to this lunar phase falling into alignment with the “lion’s gate portal,” this Leo new moon comes bearing gifts of abundance.

“With this new moon occurring during the ‘lion’s gate portal,’ this amplifies our abilities to co-create with the universe,” says Bowles. “[The number] eight in numerology is the spiritual number of infinite possibilities and prosperity. Your Leo new moon intentions can quickly come into reality and are divinely supported by the energy of this day.”

This new moon in Leo is jam-packed with confidence and signals the green light to show off your assets. If you want to know all the ways you’ll luck out, read on to find out how the August 2021 new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The new moon in Leo is helping you unlock your most ambitious passions, Aries. Just like Leo, you’re bold and a force to be reckoned with, so you’ll feel especially elevated during this lunation. “Broaden your horizons by meeting new people in different social circles, [tackling] your bucket list, or placing yourself in new environments and locations,” says Bowles. Now’s an important time for your cardinal energy to take center stage to nudge you toward new and exciting endeavors. Think new friendships, new art pieces, and discovering new passions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your eye for beautiful aesthetics will be super activated during the Leo new moon, Taurus. Your Venusian energy will sing harmoniously to Leo’s passionate tune, empowering you to embrace your romantic and crafty side. As a fixed zodiac sign, you tend to cling to your comfort, but now’s the time for you to recharge and set new goals as it relates to your aesthetic like trying a bold new haircut or revamping your closet — doing so can align you with a higher vibration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Leo new moon will be aspecting Mercury, your ruling planet and the governor of all things communication. So think before you speak and set your intentions with extra TLC, Gemini. “With Mercury entering Virgo shortly after this Leo new moon and the “lion’s gate portal” on 8/8, community connection will be highlighted for you,” says Bowles. “Assess the company you keep — do they support your big vision, or do their own personal fears dampen your dreams.” Create a social circle that aligns with the person you’re becoming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’re in for a fiery awakening under this lunation. Since the moon is your ruling planet, Leo’s playful nudge to embrace your big ambitions might feel a bit disorienting, but don’t fret — the lion is all about getting you to act on your ambitions. “You have the power to make your biggest aspirations into a reality,” says Bowles. “Sometimes the only thing holding you back is your own self and need for security.” Don’t let your dreams and ambitions be only that — absorb Leo’s confidence to put forth the bold action to see them through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’re a natural powerhouse, Leo, and that’ll only be amplified during the new moon. As the zodiac’s lion, you’re all about authenticity and embracing childlike wonder, and you can expect to lead with your heart during the new moon. If you’ve felt like this year has drained you, now’s a good time to let your inner child guide you. “This year has felt like a lesson for you in self-advocacy, and showing up fully in your greatest existence,” says Bowles. “People are inspired by your generosity, so remember to use it in times when you’re feeling challenged.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It’s time to put down your planner and insert new habits into your daily routine, Virgo. While you pride yourself in keeping everything in place, you’ll be prodded by Leo to let loose and be more spontaneous with your future plans. Leo’s energy will have you tap into your creative side by bringing out a more carefree and curious wonder in you. “Your high standards for yourself and others is admirable, but this [lunation] wants you to [enjoy] the sweetness of life,” says Bowles. Take this new moon as an invitation to create beyond the limits you set for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’ll find your need for connection in full throttle during this lunation, Libra. You’re being influenced by Leo’s fun-loving energy, and this transit serves as a lesson for you about compromise, according to Bowles. “You sometimes give up what you desire for the sake of making others happy,” she says. “During the new moon, practice how to maintain harmony while also having your needs fulfilled.” Examine those you surround yourself with and ask if they’re taking your ambitions as seriously as you are. If the answer is no, find new people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Prepare for this lucky new moon in Leo to bring abundance to your life, Scorpio. With the “lion’s gate portal” activating fortune and prosperity, you’ll come to head with new opportunities to make healthy financial decisions and even sign new contracts. “You understand the value of small steps adding up to big results, and now you can see the path to financial security more clearly,” says Bowles. “Review all the fine print before signing on the dotted line. Have a little faith that the planting you do today will pay off in the long run.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’re feeling as bold as ever, Sagittarius, and this lunation ushers in abundance and luck for those who dare to dream big and take risks. You naturally want to expand your horizons and immerse yourself in multiple projects and experiences simultaneously. “With this Leo new moon, the big question is ‘What is the next step?’” says Bowles. “This transit’s fiery energy feels inspiring and slightly overwhelming with [so many] options.” Sure, you’re a jack of all trades, but try not to overwhelm yourself with doing more than you can handle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re about to get in your bag during this new moon, Cap — and not just financially. We’re talking big additions to your self-confidence. “You bring so much to the table, and it’s time you received the acknowledgment you deserve in work, relationships, and partnerships,” says Bowles. “But this appreciation starts with the appreciation of self.” If you’ve been putting in the inner work, you can see your efforts shine through in how self-assured you’ve become. That’s worth celebrating!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your bold authenticity is supercharged during this lunation, Aquarius. You can count on the vibes of your sister sign, Leo, to uplift your ability to connect with others on a spiritual level, even though you’re super selective about those connections. It’s a good time to carefully consider who you let in your social circle, and Leo’s influence will require you to lead with your heart. “Although you may not express it to others, you desire love and partnership on a deep, soulful level,” says Bowles. “Speak from the heart and be transparent about your feelings.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Brace yourself for the intense persuasion of Leo during the new moon, Pisces. You’re being asked to unyoke from your coyness as Leo pushes you to revel in its loud-and-proud glory, adding a focus on your creative endeavors. “You’re a creative genius and have so much to share with the world. Now is the time to put your new offerings and ideas on display,” says Bowles. The “lion’s gate portal” is a magical time — and you’re all about the mystical world. Seize this special lunation to ingress into alignment with your natural creativity. Put yourself out there!