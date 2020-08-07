Get ready to manifest some serious Leo season magic, because on Aug. 8, the Leo sun and the bright star Sirius will create an annual cosmic alignment known as the lion’s gate portal. This spiritual vibe is being amplified even more intensely this year, thanks to the new moon in Leo that’s taking place on the same day. Between these stellar events and the numerology behind the number eight, August 8 (or 8/8) is set to be one of the luckiest days of 2021. If you're into astrology or numerology, you don't want to sleep on this opportunity to manifest abundance and dream big.

So exactly what is the lion's gate portal? It’s a combination of the sun being in its home sign of Leo, the star Sirius rising in the skies (which becomes visible on or around Aug. 8 each year), and the numerological meaning of the number 8 (which is amplified on 8/8). Collectively, these factors vibrate with an auspicious energy that makes Aug. 8 a particularly lucky day for manifesting success and turning your dreams into reality.

While celebrating the lion's gate portal activation is popular within many modern new age practices, 8/8 has been celebrated as a spiritual date for thousands of years. Sirius' rising and alignment with the sun was considered to be a significant event in many ancient cultures. "Civilizations as far back as the Dogon tribe of Africa, Sumer, and Ancient Egypt tracked the Sirius star system across the sky, despite lacking any modern technology," ascension guide and intuitive healer Laura Brown tells Bustle. "Sirius' alignment with Earth [also] coincides with the Orion constellation aligning perfectly with the Pyramids of Giza, creating a trinity of alignments which open the lion's gate portal." With August’s new moon occurring on the same date, the 2021 lion’s gate portal is slated to be even more spiritually potent than usual.

Aug. 8 brings a sparkling spiritual window of opportunity for all zodiac signs to set intentions, embrace abundance, and create new beginnings. Understanding the meaning of the 8/8 lion’s gate portal can help you take advantage of its magic.

The Astrology Of Lion’s Gate Portal

Let’s talk astrology. The fixed star Sirius (which is the second brightest star in the sky, next to our sun) is sometimes referred to as the "Spiritual Sun" — and that's because in astrology and other mystical practices, it's known for lighting up the spirit and illuminating our higher-minded goals and ambitions. Every year, right smack in the middle of Leo season, Sirius rises in the skies and becomes brightly visible over the eastern horizon.

"The lion's gate portal occurs when the Earth and the Sirius star system are aligned," Brown says. "Astrologically, this portal is called the lion's gate portal due to the sun being in the sign of Leo." Leo zodiac energy is symbolized by the lion and embodies the animal's courage, pride, and regality. The sun is also Leo’s ruling planet, meaning it’s feeling extra mighty during this portion of the year — which charges the lion’s gate portal with loads of creative and confidence-enhancing solar power.

While Aug. 8 is considered the peak date for harnessing the mystical energy of the lion’s gateway, it’s believed that the manifestation portal is “open” for several weeks before and after, too. However, this year, the gateway is extra ripe for spiritually leveling up and creating changes in our lives, as it aligns with the date of the August 2021 new moon. During this lunation, the moon will align with the sun in Leo and herald in a fresh lunar cycle, bringing our passions to the forefront and supercharging our ability to start fresh.

The Numerology Of 8/8

Eight is considered one of the luckiest numbers in numerology and often corresponds with wealth and abundance. Visually, an "8" is also literally an infinity symbol turned upright, which represents its unlimited potential. "8/8 is numerologically significant, since eight is the number of abundance and prosperity," Brown says. Being the eighth day of the eighth month of the year charges this date with the energy of success (on top of all the astrological magic) — and better enables us to set clear intentions.

The significance of 8/8 blends astrology with numerology in a synergistic and fascinating way. Sirius in astrology is associated with wealth, passion, honor, and even fame — while the sun is the planet of confidence, willpower, and self-expression. That said, the fact that Sirius will align with the sun in the sign of Leo near this date is important. "Leo is a raging fire sign, and its energy can attract all it desires like a moth to a flame," Brown says. These success-attracting celestial bodies combined with the abundant numerological energy of 8/8 work together create the cosmic blend that makes the lion's gate portal such a powerful period for putting your intentions out into the universe.

Aug. 8, aka the “Lion's Gate Portal” Is Perfect For Manifesting

8/8 is one of the luckiest days of the year for manifesting, and this year it falls on the same day as a new moon — meaning it's a fabulous time to set intentions and do a personal abundance ritual. "The lion's gate portal is an opening for high-frequency, high-vibrational energies — infused completely with Sirian energy — to flood down upon the Earth," Brown says. The swirl of astrological and numerological magic on 8/8 can help us to "instantly manifest what we want," according to Brown. Here are a couple ways to harness it:

Do an 8/8 new moon meditation and intention-setting ritual. Set your phone's timer for eight minutes and allow yourself to clear your mind of any limiting thoughts (bonus points if you start your meditation at 8:08 a.m. or p.m.!). Focus on the unlimited potential for success that the number eight in numerology symbolizes. Embrace the Leo new moon energy and reach for the stars! After your lion’s gate portal meditation, write down your biggest goals and list eight tangible steps you can take toward them. The new moon’s power will help propel these dreams into reality.

Work with crystal healing. Creating a crystal grid or programming your crystals with new moon intentions are two great ways to take advantage of the natural manifestation power that the lion's gate portal offers. Choose yellow or gold-colored crystals to amplify the star-powered energy of this date. (As an astrologer, I recommend pyrite, Lemurian quartz, or citrine.)

Plan a personal lion's gate/new moon ritual. Whether you're into reading tarot cards, doing candle magic, or just want to use a simple guided meditation, there are lots of lion's gate portal rituals that will help you connect to the day's mystical energy. And because new moons in astrology are ideal for fresh starts, it’s a great time to focus on your intentions.

Happy manifesting!