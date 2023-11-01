Although my Christmas festivities are usually kept to a bare minimum, I still look forward to a day of unwrapping presents or, these days, unboxing packages left on my doorstep. Year in and year out, I’ve found that one thing remains true: No one is better at shopping for me than myself.

Finding the perfect gift can be challenging, especially with many new products flooding the market and our TikTok feeds. As someone who has spent years keeping up with all the latest trends and launches (both professionally and personally), I'm here to help you navigate the world of luxury shopping.

To make things even better, I’ve consulted with some of my fashion editor friends to bring you the coveted closet staples they’re also eyeing — ones that’ll be in their winter wardrobe for years to come. Think: sleek handbags, high-quality leather goods, and statement shoes that will spark joy (and compliments) everywhere you go.

With the holiday season just weeks away, it’s never too early to start compiling your wish list. Here are the splurge-worthy luxury gifts editors are adding to their Hanukkah and Christmas wish lists.

The Plaid Skirt Taking Over Your FYP

“I’ve been a Chopova Lowena skirt girl my whole life, I’ve just never actually owned one. Naturally, the Carabiner mini tops my Christmas wish list every season. Much like Maison Margiela Tabis, this leather-and-plaid masterpiece is a fashion editor's right of passage. Beloved by punk-adjacent dressers, its belted styles put a heavy metal twist on the school-girl staple.” — Kelsey Stiegman, senior fashion editor at Bustle

A Taylor Swift-Approved Mini Bag

“Not me coveting every accessory from Taylor Swift’s date night looks. After she and Travis Kelce made their surprise appearance on SNL, I started obsessing over her asymmetrical LBB (little black bag), Aupen’s Nirvana. I’ll take one in every color, thanks.” — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences & style at Elite Daily

A Dreamy Shearling Leather Coat

“This faux leather coat from Stand Studio has been on my wish list for years now — and I’m hoping I can finally make it mine this holiday season. Everything is just perfection, from the fuzzy faux shearling trim to the roomy pockets. Plus, because it hits right below the knees (or, in my case, probably the calf area), you can finish off with tall boots and call it a day.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor at The Zoe Report

A Classic Timepiece You’ll Treasure

“I recently lost my everyday gold watch, and I’ve been heartbroken without it. The top of my wish list this year is a replacement that I’ll love just as much as my long-lost vintage piece — this Frederique Constant may do the trick.” — Kendall Becker, fashion director & freelance fashion editor

Cherry Red Pumps Fit For A Baddie

“I once spoke to a very fashionable CEO who said she wore a pair of red heels to important meetings to feel more powerful. Since, I’ve been looking for my ideal pair. These finely made heels are one of the most comfortable silhouettes by Christian Louboutin, and they have that strength and allure.” — Andrea Bossi, fashion & beauty writer at Fashionista

The It Girl Of Fashion Month

“I’ve wanted the Saddle Bag for several years now. I’ve yet to obtain it. (For my future boyfriend: If you see this, put it on my wish list.) I think it’s such a practical and classic bag to have in your closet. I’ve recently become obsessed with the pine green colorway and have moved the black variant from No. 1 to 3 on my list. I cannot wait to have this sitting on my shoulder (hopefully) in the near future.” — Aiyana Ishmael, associate editor at Teen Vogue

The Poshest Leather Gloves

“My hands are always ice cold come winter, and I’ve had my eye on these gloves from The Row for a few seasons. I love that they’re understated, so they can truly be worn for seasons and years to come.” — Cortne Bonilla, freelance fashion editor

The Famous Mary Jane Tabis

“I went to the store in SoHo the other day to try these on for funsies, and they’re so comfy. I can honestly see these becoming an everyday staple piece for me. I’m maybe one of the few people who have yet to hop on the Tabi train, but I’m so ready this holiday season! Once they restock in my size, it shall be a treat to myself.” — Naydeline Mejia, assistant editor at Women’s Health

The Designer Bag Influencers Love

“I’ve been coveting Gucci’s Horsebit Chain Bag ever since it debuted on the runway in February and would love nothing more than to see one under my Christmas tree. The Tom Ford for Gucci throwback vibes are immaculate. I’m partial to the medium size in the classic Gucci monogram print, but the red one is also a big slay. I can envision a better me next year clutching one under my arm on my way to a fabulous function streaming ‘Who’s That Girl?’ on repeat.” — Mario Abad, freelance fashion editor

A *Very* Professional Pair Of Slacks

“Poll any fashion editor worth their salt, and they’ll say that High Sport’s Kick Pants are the trouser of the season — perhaps even of the year. Designed by Alissa Zachary, who cut her teeth at Khaite and The Row, the slightly stretchy knit bottoms move with you, offering the ease of sweats but looking polished and professional. For those reading (nudge-nudge, wink-wink), I’m eyeing the classic black pair in a checked jacquard knit.” — Emma Childs, fashion features editor at Marie Claire

An Extravagant Headband

“I'm a big-time Prada girl, but I’ve always felt like its puffy headbands were too over-the-top for me. When it debuted this skinny style, I snagged the black and fell in love. I wouldn’t mind receiving the Alabaster Pink version to add a fun pop to some winter white ensembles.” — Bella Gerard, fashion editor & content creator

Cowboy Boots With A Modern Kick

“I’ve had my eyes on the Khaite Dallas Boot for more than a year. I love how it’s a Western style but with a modern twist, and I know I’d always wear it. Black leather has to be my favorite, but the tan suede has also caught my attention.” — Yusra Siddiqui, associate fashion editor at Who What Wear

Resort Wear For Your Holiday Travels

“I’m still in holiday mode from my trip to Bombay and Goa. This Zimmermann dress would be perfect for a girls’ trip no matter the location — Monaco, Mykonos, or Majorca. I’m planning next year’s holidays and putting this on my wish list.” — Kanika Talwar, business reporter at WWD

The Little Black Bag, Elevated

“There’s a whole list of reasons why this bag is on my holiday wish list. I’ll start with the obvious: I’m a bag girlie, and this is structured perfection; I’ve enjoyed Maximilian Davis’ direction and want a piece to document this era in my collection; and, again, it’s just a beautiful, impeccably crafted bag.” — Shelton Boyd-Griffith, freelance fashion editor

The Original Dark Academia Sweater

“There’s nothing I love more than a cozy sweater for winter. I usually purchase one every winter and wear it nearly every other day. This season, I’m looking to spruce up my collection with a neutral top that still channels my slightly quirky sense of style — that’s where this Ralph Lauren teddy bear sweater comes in.” — India Roby, freelance journalist & fashion writer at NYLON