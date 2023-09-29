Though Carrie Bradshaw’s funds were almost exclusively directed toward her footwear collection, her investments were partially diversified by way of various designer handbags.

Among stars like the Fendi Baguette, one of her most notable purchases was the Dior Saddle bag. The accessory’s SATC debut catapulted it to style stardom. And when Carrie toted several other Saddle colorways later on in the series, its status as one of fashion’s most coveted bags was all but sealed.

The bag debuted only a year before its 2000 appearance on the famed HBO show. In October 1999, former creative director John Galliano introduced the equestrian-inspired accessory as part of Christian Dior’s Spring 2000 collection. As the name suggests, the shoulder bag lifted its asymmetrical, curvy shape from that of the horse-riding seat.

The new design mostly flew under the radar, until it landed on TV screens in Season 3 of SATC. Carrie first toted the bag in an episode called "No Ifs Ands or Butts," where she met everybody’s favorite woodworker Aidan Shaw.

Featured throughout the episode, her chain-printed Saddle doubled as a paid actor. After finding out Aidan wasn’t a fan of smokers, she used the designer item to smuggle an emergency cigarette on their first date.

After a SATC-influenced burst of popularity, love for the Saddle began to dwindle years later — especially, after Galliano’s departure in 2011. That is, until the style was relaunched in 2018.

For Dior’s Fall 2018 collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri leaned into early aughts nostalgia and dipped into the luxury house’s archives. She reintroduced the formerly buzzy bag with a few modern tweaks: bigger proportions and a functional crossbody strap. Almost immediately, the Saddle bag was in its renaissance.

With its rich 24-year history, Hollywood’s most stylish stars have all carried the Dior Saddle at one point. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and Demi Moore have all accessorized with the Saddle.

To this day, the Saddle remains a fashion week fixture, slung across the shoulders of influencers and celebs alike. This past fashion month alone, stars like Alexandra Daddario and Lola Tung were photographed carrying versions of the accessory, as well as countless influencers across Paris, Milan, and more.

Through the years, the Saddle has been reincarnated in countless iterations, prints, and hues. Its latest look, however, has an asymmetrical shape with a curved flap, the signature D hardware, and interlocked “CD” hardware on the shoulder strap.

Today, its shoppable in a variety of hues — from neutrals to pastels, down to vivid colors. Fans can also shop a whole range of prints, but when one slips through your grasp, consider it gone, as the fashion house doesn’t tend to restock.

Prices range from $2,900 for a micro bag up to $6,200 for styles embellished with pearls. Secure your own below.