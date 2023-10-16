Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a rare weekend together without a Sunday football game, since Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs played on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Swift attended to support the NFL tight end.) They spent Saturday and Sunday in New York City, often hand in hand.

The couple made a surprise appearance at the season premiere of Saturday Night Live to support Swift’s friend and collaborator Ice Spice, who performed as the musical guest. In addition to Swift announcing Ice Spice’s performance of “Pretty Girl,” Kelce made a seconds-long, laugh-filled cameo in the show’s premiere episode as well.

Once filming wrapped, the couple attended the SNL after party at Catch Steak, arriving at around 2:20 a.m., according to Page Six.

Swift rocked her go-to glam throughout the evening, switching it out for a softer look on Sunday.

Taylor Swift Wears Her Signature Red Lip

When it comes to beauty and makeup, Swift’s signature bangs are pretty much synonymous with the star, as is the vivid shade of bold red on her lips.

Swift is typically hush-hush about the exact products in her makeup bag, but according to the online account Deuxmoi, the singer allegedly uses the PAT McGRATH LABS LiquiLUST™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4 while on tour.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

At both SNL and its star-studded after party, Swift donned the red lips. She paired it with soft brown hues on her eyes and finished the look with a sharp wing painted on with a black eyeliner. Throughout her tour, she’s allegedly been using the PAT McGRATH LABS PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner.

Dinner Out Calls For Low-Key Glam

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the pair opted for another New York City date night, this time at Waverly Inn for an intimate dinner. Swift traded her go-to red lip for something softer: an understated peachy hue.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The hero of Swift’s Sunday glam was her copper-hued eyes and subtle cat eye flick, both of which offered low-key fall vibes. What’s more, her soft cut crease lids had some sparkle, which beautifully caught the paparazzi’s camera flashes.

A Bestie Is The Best NYC Accessory

While makeup can certainly elevate any night-out, so can a gaggle of friends. The Midnights singer has been spotted with a few of her longtime confidantes recently. On Sept. 21, she stepped out with Sophie Turner and the Haim sisters, and a few days later, on Sept. 30, she had a girls night with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes before hitting MetLife Stadium to catch the Chiefs play the New York Jets.