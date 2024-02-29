The spring equinox is fast approaching, which means flowers are blooming, feelings are blossoming, and cuffing season is officially coming to an end. Spring flings, here you come! When it comes to the love astrology of March 2024, there’s potential for major plot twists in relationships and changes of heart around situationships — but there’s also lots of dreamy energy that can help you channel your inner romantic. The March 2024 love horoscope for each zodiac sign promises sweet and spicy new beginnings, whether you’re single, partnered up, or somewhere in between.

March begins with romantic Venus and passionate Mars together in the forward-thinking sign of Aquarius, which can offer everyone more objectivity in their relationships. The cosmic lover planets squabble with wild child Uranus during the first third of the month, so look out for changes of heart or edgy mood swings. Mid-month energy gets much softer and dreamier, as the sweet new moon on March 10 is followed by Venus entering sensitive Pisces. Venus’ amorous qualities really shine in this water sign, making the rest of the month a beautiful time to look at your lovers through rose-colored glasses and fully indulge in some hopeless romantic behavior. Make your crush a cheesy-but-cute mixtape or plan a dreamy date night with your partner.

The spring equinox on March 19 coincides with the start of Aries season, so new beginnings are ablaze. Seize the moment and act on your desires. Sex gets extra sensitive and emotional once lusty Mars enters Pisces during the last third of the month. Meanwhile, heart-eyed Venus blows kisses to lucky Jupiter and surprise-filled Uranus, too. But don’t get too comfortable, as the full moon lunar eclipse strikes on March 25 in the relationship-oriented sign of Libra. Libra energy is all about balance, so this lunation can help to level things out in partnerships and restore a sense of order in love. It’s time to let go of your need to be validated by others to feel valued — that has to come from within.

Read on for your March 2024 love horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The impending vibes of spring are putting you in a social mood, so plan some fun group hangs with your partner, or go out on the town to flirt with some new people. But keep in mind that sharing what’s on your heart and initiating important conversations in relationships becomes a priority as mid-month approaches.

If you want to ask someone for a date or bring up something important to a lover, do it before Mercury retrograde starts on April 1. The latter half of the month is a good time to let destiny take the wheel when it comes to relationships and meet-cutes alike. If there are old patterns you keep falling into or exes you’ve kept hanging in the wings, now’s the time to purge. Think of it as a spring cleaning: relationship edition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This month brings a lot of opportunities to dig deep into your relationships and desires, so get ready to dive into it. The new moon on March 10 is a magical time to connect with someone special and do something fun together — whether that’s a longtime lover or a fresh crush who's just caught your eye.

The eclipse at the end of the month might feel exhausting, but it’s still worth it to get out there and try your luck in love. If you’re single, you might unexpectedly meet someone through mutual friends. And if you’re partnered up, group hangs could bring you closer together. Switch up your routine to create more space for serendipity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Staying inside your comfort zone in relationships doesn’t feel like an option this month, Gemini. The first half of the month is a time to push yourself and your relationships in the direction of growth — whether that means leveling yourself up as a single person or elevating the focus in your partnership. Getting out and about is a major vibe once the spring equinox hits, so spend time socializing with others or go out and flirt with some friends-of-friends.

Thanks to the eclipse, transformative shifts during the last week of the month shake up your sex and dating life. Release any tendencies to deprioritize or downplay your own pleasure in the bedroom — you need space to explore what truly lights your fire when it comes to romance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Romantic Venus and lusty Mars are in your intimacy zone together through the beginning of the month, so it’s a great time to get a little deeper with your dates or partners and set stronger boundaries in love. Keeping an open heart requires some protection, Cancer! Shake off the intensity as the spring equinox approaches, when you’ll be inspired to get out of your comfort zone and have some fun. And while the end-of-month eclipse may feel chaotic, you can let off steam by embracing a more adventurous approach to love. If you’re partnered up, spice things up with some social events. If you’re single and mingling, someone unexpected may spark your interest.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

To commit or not to commit? With the love and sex planets in your partnerships sector through the first half of the month, that may be the question. If you’re in a relationship, it’s a good time to bring your connection closer together, while singles may find they’re ready to take more initiative when it comes to going from casual to committed.

Intimacy is a big deal right now, and the new moon is the perfect time to get real about your beneath-the-surface desires. The spring equinox sparks up some more excitement, and you’re feeling ready to break out of your usual box in love. Mix things up with a lover or say yes to an adventurous date. Just be sure you’re setting proper boundaries and honoring your higher desires!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There’s a lot of activity highlighting your commitment zone this month, Virgo — so your relationships, whether budding or fully bloomed, are a big theme. The new moon on March 10 offers a dreamy fresh start in love, so make a stronger emotional commitment to your lover or get more in tune with what your heart really wants in a future partnership.

Intuition and romance soar mid-month, so let yourself get in a flurry of rom-coms, silly crushes, and love songs, or just spend time whispering sweet nothings to your significant other. The last third of the month pulls you a little deeper into your desires, so to quote the Rocky Horror Picture Show, it may be time to give yourself over to absolute pleasure.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The month kicks off on a passionate note, so intimacy can feel more like a fated spiritual experience than usual. Enjoy the magic! If you’re looking to woo a new date or up the romance factor with your current lover, do it before the new moon on March 10, as amorous planet Venus will be sweetening up matters of love in your flirty fifth house.

Chatty Mercury enters your relationship zone around the same time, so if there are important conversations to address, now’s the time. You may find yourself exploring the idea of commitment more during the latter half of the month but don't feel like you need to make any big decisions. The lunar eclipse during the last week of March will help you shed energy that’s no longer useful in relationships, so be patient with your inner transformation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

March kicks off on a gorgeously romantic note for you, Scorpio, and this sweet and sexy energy will carry on through the month. Go out on a fun date with someone new, or if you’re in a relationship, plan a steamy night in with your lover. It’s time to get lucky! The new moon on March 10 only emphasizes dreaminess and brings the potential for passionate emotional new beginnings to unfold. Listen to your heart when it comes to love. While the March 25 lunar eclipse could stir up some subconscious feelings late in the month, you still have plenty of opportunities to tap into the magic that’s currently swirling in your heart.

Sagittarius(Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This is a big month for romance and communicating your feelings, Sagittarius — whether via fun flirtations or deep conversations with partners — so open your heart and be ready to get vulnerable. Your emotions are safe to share, and doing so will help you get closer to lovers, new and old. The new moon on March 10 is a great time to snuggle up at home with a significant other or swipe on the apps from the comfort of your couch. But once the blazing fire of Aries season begins, passion is taking the front seat. The refreshing energy of spring puts you in touch with your carnal side, so you use this red-hot energy to steam things up with your lovers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Clashing values and changes of heart could stir up a little drama as the month begins, but trust the process, Capricorn. It’ll be easier to talk things through and express your feelings in mid-March, once love planet Venus starts gracing your communication sector on March 10.

The eclipse energy during the last week of the month is chaotic, but if you’re thinking of shooting your shot with someone new or sparking up a conversation about your desires with a lover, this can still be a lucky time to do so. Take some initiative and open a meaningful dialogue — but remember to leave a little space for destiny to surprise you with something sweet in love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Amorous Venus and sexy Mars are lighting up your sign during the first week of March, serving up equal parts red-hot romance and chaotic love drama. Tensions are high and tempers are touchy, so try not to take things personally if you run into a disagreement with a lover. The new moon on March 10 puts things in perspective, allowing you to get in touch with what’s really important to you when it comes to love, dating, and beyond.

Listening to your heart on this is especially important under the lunar eclipse on March 25, as it’s swooping in to flush out any old belief systems or dogmas you’ve been carrying around regarding relationships. Your values are shifting in this department, so it’s time to make space for more open-mindedness. You’re rewriting yourself a new set of romantic rules.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It’s already Pisces season, so you’re shining in the cosmic spotlight, but things really start getting romantic as you approach the middle of the month. Get lost in a fantasy of choice under the new moon on March 10, whether solo or with a significant other. And with lover Venus hitting your sign the next day, your charisma and allure will also be at a high point, making it easy to attract what you desire in love.

This dreamy energy is perfect for manifesting your ideal relationship or injecting some added sweetness into an existing one. Lusty Mars hits your sign just after the spring equinox, so the last stretch of the month is great for passionate intimate connections. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and take initiative when it comes to dating.