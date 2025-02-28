If you plan on making financial or professional moves in March, you’ll want to get privy to the astrology of this month. Some of the upcoming cosmic events can majorly impact your bank account, work trajectory, and more. Your March money horoscope includes back-to-back eclipses and two major retrogrades, so there’s no shortage of chaos in the planetary realm.

Venus retrograde begins on March 1, and while this harmony-loving planet is most often associated with love and romance, it has plenty of influence when it comes to money. Venus rules over the things people value, so during this backspin, you may find yourself reevaluating what’s worth investing in, and you’ll want to avoid splurging on luxury items, clothing, or beauty treatments during this period. Logistical planet Mercury enters fiery and leadership-oriented Aries on March 3, inspiring more mental stamina and trailblazing — at least until its retrograde starts in a couple of weeks.

The second week of the month is a great time for making power moves because on March 7, the sun will make a lucky trine aspect to action-oriented Mars. This infuses your goals with energy, willpower, and gusto, so get bold about bulking up your bank account. On March 12, the sun will meet with the responsible planet Saturn, forming an annual aspect known as a Saturn cazimi. This adds a deep commitment and seriousness to your financial plans, so use this vibe to lay the foundation for your lucrative plans.

Tread lightly in career and money matters mid-month because the planets are turning up the intensity. Eclipse season kicks off on March 14 with a total lunar eclipse in detail-oriented Virgo, which could rock your schedule into chaos. Try not to be too self-critical if things don’t go according to plan. The following day, Mercury stations retrograde, which could wreak havoc on timing, thinking, and planning over the next few weeks. Mental mix-ups could make it difficult to manage work projects, financial plans, or number-crunching in general, so it’s best to hold off on any major purchases or investments.

Aries season begins on March 20, and this also serves as the astrological new year. Eclipses and retrogrades are raging, but this rejuvenating and energizing cosmic vibe shift can put a fire under your money goals and give you the courage necessary to go after them — especially during the clarifying Mercury cazimi on March 24, which temporarily parts the retrograde clouds. Confidence is being tested under the solar eclipse on March 29, challenging you to continue moving forward on your plans without collapsing under pressure. Believe in yourself.

Read on for the March 2025 money horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This is a big month for getting in touch with your ambitions and clarifying your values around money. Venus retrograde starts in your sign on March 1, forcing you to get real about what’s worth your time, money, and energy. Intellectual Mercury hits your sign a couple of days later, giving you an advantage when it comes to logistics and planning. Get your financial ducks in a row before Mercury retrograde starts on March 15! The mid-month lunar eclipse could be especially disruptive of your daily routine, so be prepared for unexpected costs or scheduling conflicts that jumble up your work calendar. The last third of the month brings moments of clarity amidst the retrograde madness.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Pisces season has you networking and connecting with like-minded peers in your field, and the Saturn cazimi on March 12 is the perfect time to solidify a commitment or get more serious about a financial collaboration. The lunar eclipse two days later helps you get real about your passion projects and reconnect with your creativity. Not everything has to be perfect for you to pursue it. Having Venus and Mercury retrograde later in the month makes it difficult to see your goals and values, so hold off on any splurges and keep your bank account tight. Disagreements with colleagues could crop up around the solar eclipse, so play it cool.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Pisces season has you focused on your career during the first half of the month, and you’ll find that collaborating with others brings you even more success — just make sure you trust the people you’re working with! The trine between the sun and go-getter Mars on March 7 gives you loads of motivation to boost your income and level up in your career, while the Saturn cazimi a few days later motivates you to see your projects through. It’s a great week to discuss a raise or pursue a higher-paying position. Your ruling planet Mercury starts retrograding on March 15, which could cause missed connections or misunderstandings among colleagues. The retrograde chaos could start mixing signals at work toward the end of the month, so take things slow.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The month starts with Venus retrograding in your career sector and Mercury zooming into the same part of your chart, bringing analytical energy and a reevaluation of how you approach your professional trajectory. Think deeply about what’s worth working toward. On March 7, the sun will high-five go-getter Mars in your sign, inspiring you to chase loftier money goals and be a little more adventurous with your financial endeavors. Mercury starts retrograding in your ambitious tenth house mid-month, making it difficult to jump-start new projects or seek new positions. Focus on tying up loose ends during this latter half of March. If you need to make a big move, the Mercury cazimi on March 24 could bring a green-light moment amid the retrograde, and you’ll want to rely on your professional intuition during the solar eclipse on March 29.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Mental planet Mercury hits your knowledge-seeking ninth house on March 3, inspiring you to think bigger about your financial goals. Don’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish — if you want to pursue something ambitious, plan for it and go all in! The lunar eclipse on March 14 hits your money zone, challenging you to be more realistic about your budget. There’s no use setting unmanageable expectations for your savings goals and then beating yourself up when you can’t make them happen. Slow but steady wins the race. If you’ve considered pursuing higher education to earn a higher position, use the latter half of the month as a planning stage instead of an action stage, as Mercury retrograde could mix your signals.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Clearing up your debts is a big theme for you this month, and you may find yourself putting together plans to pay back loans or get back what’s owed to you, especially once Mercury enters your house of shared finances on March 3. A business partnership or financial contract could get serious during the Saturn cazimi on March 12, making it a great time to lock down an agreement. A couple of days later, the lunar eclipse in your sign challenges you to stop being so self-critical. No one meets every money goal or has a perfect track record at work, so cut yourself some slack. Your ruling planet Mercury starts retrograde on March 15, bringing the potential for joint financial ventures that fell through in the past to come back onto the table during the latter half of the month. Consider your options wisely, as not everything is as it seems during eclipse season.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Pisces season has you deep in your work grind, helping you focus on your daily routine and building more productivity into your schedule. You’ll feel especially motivated to make professional power moves around March 7, as the sun will trine go-getter Mars in your career sector, bringing you the energy you need to slay your goals. On March 12, the Saturn cazimi helps you lock in, making it a powerful time to get organized and commit to new habits that benefit you financially, professionally, and beyond. Unfinished contracts or business partnerships that got left behind could come back around for review once Mercury retrograde starts on March 15, so keep an open mind to giving things a second chance — especially during the Mercury cazimi during the last week of the month.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Pisces season has you dreaming up all sorts of creative side hustles. When mental planet Mercury hits your productivity zone on March 3 you’ll be ready to start turning your visions into a solidly lucrative plan. A few days later, a lucky trine between the sun and your action-oriented ruler Mars will inspire you to take a risk and pursue whatever you’re passionate about launching off the ground — whether that’s a new business or a project proposal at work. Mercury retrograde can turn your routine upside down during the second half of the month, making it difficult to keep your finances organized or stay on top of your work responsibilities. Give yourself some extra wiggle room in your schedule to account for any unforeseen snags, and set some money aside for unexpected costs if you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s not always a lot of time to devote to side hustles when work requires so much energy, but with value-oriented Venus retrograding through your creativity zone starting March 1 and quick-thinking Mercury joining the party two days later, you might find that you’re revisiting some million dollar ideas with fresh eyes. Consider how you might turn a passion project into something lucrative, as this month will bring plenty of opportunities. The lunar eclipse on March 14 is lighting up your career sector, challenging you to ditch a perfectionistic mindset in favor of a more fluid and intuitive approach. Your instinct can lead you to success, and the solar eclipse two weeks later is the perfect time to tap into your inspiration.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Pisces season is lighting up your communication sector, allowing you to talk through career matters and start important conversations about money. If you’ve got something to propose at work or to a business partner, the lucky trine between the sun and action-oriented Mars on March 7 is a great time to give it a go, and the Saturn cazimi a few days later can help you set your commitments in stone. Let the lunar eclipse on March 14 inspire you to think bigger and broader about your future goals, letting go of any trace of scarcity mentality and embracing abundance. Mercury retrograde starts the following day, and you’ll want to be extra conscious about double-checking your work at the end of the month, as miscommunications are likely.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Pisces season is putting your finances on the front burner, so it’s a great time to dig into your money situation and make any necessary changes. If you need to make a budget or chase a fiscal goal, the trine between the sun and go-getter Mars on March 7 is a great time to make lucrative power moves. A few days later, the Saturn cazimi brings an opportunity to lay a solid foundation for a new business or income-boosting endeavor. The lunar eclipse on March 14 brings past debts up to the surface, giving you a chance to clear your slate. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde starts the following day, so be extra cautious about communicating with clarity. Misunderstandings are all too easy now, and money mixups are even more likely at the end of the month.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) This is a big month for your finances, as Venus retrograde kicks off in your money zone on March 1, helping you rethink your spending habits. Intellectual Mercury joins the party on March 3, giving you a logistical edge that’ll help with number crunching — at least until this planet’s backspin starts two weeks later. The Saturn cazimi in your sign on March 12 gives you the steel to commit to your goals, so tie up loose ends with money or work projects before Mercury retrograde starts mixing signals a few days later. While finances may feel hazy, the last week of the month brings some clarity, allowing you to make power moves amidst the cosmic madness.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.